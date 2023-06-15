Asiwaju has proven his worth within a short time, I’m justified – Tanko Yakassai

ADEKUNLE ADESUJI, Abuja

An Elder stateman, AlhajiTanko Yakassai on Friday disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has proven his worth within a short period in office.

The Elder statesman while responding to questions from State House correspondents after his visit to Mr President said From Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Asiwaju is the last leader of this country from the political class and I’m a politician.

Yakassai said he prayed to God for Asiwaju to emerge as the President of this country and he is happy that God answered the prayer.

He recalled what he did in Lagos as Governor in terms of development and revenue generation.

Yakasai said, “Some of you are aware that before Asiwaju declared his ambition to be the President of Nigeria, he visited my house and informed me of his intention. I blessed his intention. Now, after he has gotten what he wanted, my wives and the entire family said I should return the visit to Asiwaju. I can’t bring all of them, I picked some of them, we came just to congratulate Asiwaju on his election as President of this country.

“We are looking, we are yearning for God to bring somebody like Asiwaju to be the President of Nigeria. From Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Asiwaju is the last leader of this country from the political class and I’m a politician, I spent 60 something years in politics. I know that only politicians will correct this country, as they’ve done in Germany, as they’ve done in America, as they’ve done in England and other places, Russia and the Soviet Union.

“I’m happy that Asiwaju has now been elected by the people of Nigeria as President of this country. I saw what Asiwaju did in Lagos, with Lagos people, now Lagos, in terms of revenue and development, is bigger than a lot of countries in Africa. When I visited Lagos and I was taken around, I prayed that God will bring Asiwaju to lead this country and replicate what he did for Lagos in Nigeria and God has answered my prayers.

“Let us thank God, all of us, for bringing Asiwaju to be the leader of this country, let us pray that he will succeed in his mission, and let us pray that all Nigerians, regardless of their tribes, will give him cooperation and we’ll all team up with him to work hard and correct the mistake of the past and drag this country to move forward.

“So far, so good, I’m justified, I’m glad that he has proven his worth and I’m sure in the next six months to one year, everybody in Nigeria will come to testify that the administration of Asiwaju is different from all the administrations they have witnessed before.”