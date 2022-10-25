NYSC 2022 Batch  ‘C’ Orientation  course  commences November  2, 2022

PAULETTE ORJIME-Abuja

NYSC 2022 Batch ‘C’ Stream One Orientation Course is ready to kick off on Wednesday 2nd November, 2022 and end on Tuesday 22nd November, 2022.

This was disclosed in statement delivered to Daily Chamion on Monday in Abuja , and endorsed by Mr. Eddy Megwa , Director Press and Public Relations in the Scheme.

The three weeks Orientation exercise would hold simultaneously in all the thirty-six NYSC Orientation camps across the country including the FCT, Abuja.

All the prospective Corps Members (including the foreign-trained) must present themselves for COVID-19 Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) or present evidence of full vaccination at the Camp before registration.

Prospective Corps Members are advised not to embark on night journey to the Orientation Camps in order not to endanger themselves.

Details of camp addresses and locations would soon be made public in the national dailies and online media.

The NYSC Director General, Brigadier General MK Fadah wishes all Prospective Corps Members and other stakeholders safe journey to their respective Orientation Camps.