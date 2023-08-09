Nwoko’s choice as vice chairman Senate c’ttee on environment sparks hope for change

In a remarkable stride towards a sustainable tomorrow, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, the Senate President of Nigeria, has announced the distinguished Senator Ned Munir Nwoko of Delta North as the Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment.

This appointment resonates deeply with Nwoko’s enduring dedication to preserving environment, creating a seamless link between his new role and his visionary projects.

Senator Nwoko, a passionate environmentalist, is currently spearheading a groundbreaking project known as “Malaria Eradication in Africa.”

His understanding of the strong link between environmental conditions and malaria prevalence underscores his comprehensive approach, which includes fumigation and waste management.

Notably, his stance emphasizes not just waste removal, but also responsible recycling for renewed utility.

As an unwavering advocate of efficient waste management, Nwoko envisions a future where households receive education on effective waste handling practices.

His belief in the potential for waste management to create millions of job opportunities aligns harmoniously with his commitment to rejuvenate Delta North, his senatorial district. This region, while rich in crude oil, has suffered from environmental degradation due to unchecked oil companies’ activities.

Senator Nwoko’s strategy to counteract the damaging effects of oil companies on the environment extends beyond mere rhetoric. With a resolute stance, he aspires to impose stringent regulations that hold these companies accountable for their actions.

By advocating for robust environmental impact assessments and implementing transparent monitoring mechanisms, Nwoko aims to ensure that oil companies operate with the utmost responsibility and adhere to internationally recognized environmental standards.

More so, Nwoko recognizes the significance of engaging local communities and incorporating their voices into the decision-making process.

He envisions fostering partnerships between government agencies, environmental experts, and affected communities, fostering a collective effort to address environmental concerns.

Through dialogue, Nwoko intends to encourage companies to adopt sustainable practices, invest in eco-friendly technologies, and contribute to the restoration of the region’s natural habitat.

However, Nwoko’s concerns transcend industrial pollution. He recognizes Nigeria’s recurring challenge of seasonal flooding and erosion, which prompts the distribution of palliatives.

Challenging the conventional approach, Nwoko advocates for lasting solutions – the construction of sturdy roads, drainage systems, and the redirection of water to its natural courses.

This underscores his comprehensive perspective, aiming to not just alleviate flooding impacts, but to prevent them at their root.

He also envisions waste management evolving into an energy source through processes such as landfill gas utilization, cogeneration, incineration etc.

Utilizing the energy released from waste materials to generate electricity.

This innovative concept has garnered support from Delta State’s Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, showcasing the practicability of Nwoko’s ideas.

Nwoko’s appointment as the Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment is an astute move, aligning his strategic vision with actionable influence. As he embraces his new leadership mantle, Nwoko’s constituents and Nigeria as a whole are brimming with hope, anticipating the realization of his visionary goals.

With his unique blend of environmental acumen, political will, and genuine commitment, Senator Ned Munir Nwoko stands poised to sculpt a greener, more prosperous future for all.