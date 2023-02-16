NUC upgrades Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education, Kumbotso, to a University of Education

… Presents letter of recognition

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has presented a letter of recognition to Kano State government, as it’s approved the upgrade of Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education, Kumbotso, to a University of Education.

Presenting the letter of recognition to the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, in Abuja, the Executive Secretary of NUC, Professor Abubakar Rasheed, Governor Abdullahi ,said the University is the 61st state-owned and 221st in the entire Nigerian University system.

Prof. Rasheed commended the governor for the initiative of establishing the University, saying the institution would go a long way in meeting the education needs of the state.

Adding that the Commission was impressed by the various documents presented to NUC by the Kano government on the new university, adding that with its approval, other relevant federal government agencies would now accord it recognition as a full-fledged university.

“Having met the requirements consequence upon the receipt of your letter and the former presentation of necessary documents, I write on behalf of NUC that with effect from Tuesday , 14 February, 2023, that Sa’adatu Rimi University of Education is recognised as the 61st state and 221st university Nigeria.

” By this recognition letter, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have been notified of the establishment of this university,” he said.

Earlier in his remark, Ganduje said the new university, which is the third to be owned by Kano government, was put in place by his administration to meet the growing demands for education in the state as well as to produce high level manpower.

“We have produced a robust masterplan, academic brief and the enabling establishing the university.

” The available state of the art facilities are specially convinient to accommodate the University in the first phase of its development.

“At present, the proposed university has not less than 116 lecturers with PhDs and if I include myself, it will be 117. It also 246 (staff) with academic masters degree.

“I also want to inform you that adequate preparation has been put in place for the students to complete their studies as the life of the college of education comes to an end,” the governor said.

The governor, who commended former Kano governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso for establishing two state universities, expressed delight that he has built on the legacy by adding another university in the spirit of continuity in government.

He, however, appealed to Kano people to vote his deputy, Nasir Yusuf Gawuna as the next governor of Kano State so as to continue with the good education foundation laid by Kwankwaso and sustained by the current administration.

Recall that before now, Kano State government has Yusuf Maitama Sule University and Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil.