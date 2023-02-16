Ebubeagu Disbandment: Ebonyi Govt appeal FHC  judgement

…insists it’s a miscarriage of Justice…Information Commissioner

By CLEMENT NNACHI /ABAKALIKI

Ebonyi State Government has appealed the ruling of the Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, that ordered the disbandment of Ebubeagu Security Outfit last Tuesday.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation Barrister Uchenna Orji, stated this on Wednesday while reacting to the court ruling during a joint media briefing with the Security Consultant to the State Government Chief Stanley Emegha and the Governor Principal Secretary Mr Emmanuel Obasi.

The Federal High Court had in it’s judgement declared that the establishment of Ebubeagu Security Outfit was unconstitutional , null and void .

Commissioner Orji said that the State Government was a Law abiding institution however insisted that the judgement was a clear case of miscarriage of Justice.

‘The Legal Team of the Government have filed Stay of Execution of the judgement at the Court of Appeal, we are confident we would have victory’

‘We have not made any Legislation that is in conflict with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the judgement is a clear case of miscarriage of justice’

The Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki and presided over by Justice Rilman Fatun, had ordered disbandment of the outfit and the Ebonyi State Government to pay the sum of N50 million, to a former State Commissioner for Information Mr Abịa Onyike, who in November 2022, was allegedly abducted and tortured by officials of the Outfit for over two hours.

The plaintiffs through their counsel Barrister Michael Odo, had inferred that Ebubeagu security outfit allgedly committed several alleged human rights abuses, extortions, illegal arrest and use of fire arms.

The Plaintiff approached the Federal High Court and sought for a determination on, “Whether the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, has the constitutional powers to enact the Ebonyi State Ebebuagu Security Agency Law No. 005 of 2021, having regard to the provisions of item No. 45 of the Second Schedule (Exclusive Legislative List) in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As amended) and the National Security Agencies Act (Cap. N78) Laws of the Federation of Njgeria, 2004.

“Whether the establishment of Ebonyi State Ebubeagu Security Agency and the Ebonyi State Ebubeagu Security Corps under sections 6 and 21 of the Ebonyi State Ebubeagu Security Agency Law No. 005 of 2021 is constitutional having regard to the provisions of section 1(3) and section 4(2) and (3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and item 45 of the Second Schedule (Exclusive Legislative List) to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“Whether the arrest of the plaintiff on 9/11/2022 and detention and torture of the plaintiff by operatives of the Ebubeagu Security Agency and or Ebonyi State Ebubeagu Corps at the Old Government House , Abakaliki, Ebonyi State are lawful having regard to the facts and circumstances of this case; amongst others.”

The Court also issued an order compelling the 5th and 6th defendants to disarm all members of the Ebonyi State Ebubeagu Security Agency and Ebonyi State Ebubeagu Corps of all guns, arms and ammunition, government property and logistics, provided to them by the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants in furtherance of the objectives and functions or in exercise of powers created of conferred by the Ebonyi State Ebubeagu Security Agency Law No. 005 of 2021.

It equally issued an order of perpetual of injunction restraining the defendants, their agents, servants and privies from recognising, parading or continuing to recognise or parade any person or persons as a state or regional security outfit in the guise of Ebubeagu Security Agency or Ebonyi State Ebubeagu Corps.