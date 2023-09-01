Champion Newspapers Limited
NSE Ikeja, marks their Engineering week in Lagos

L-r： Representative of Governor Borno State, Special Adviser on Trade and Investment to the Governor of Borno State, Hon.Barr. Bashir Maidugu;  Engr. Ademola Olorunfemi and his wife Mrs  Omotolani; Chairman of the occasion， President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers （NSE） Engr. Tasiu Saad Gidari Wudil; Keynote Speaker, Chairman/CEO Niji- group of Companies, Farmer Kolawole Adeniji;   Deputy President, NSE, Engr. Margaret Oguntala， Host, Chairman， Ikeja branch of NSE, Engr. Femi John Adedotun， during the 2023 Engineering Week on Excellence in Engineering Cultivating a Culture of Quality and Innovation in a Complex Economic Organized by Ikeja branch held in Lagos on 29/8/2023.
L-r… Engr Prof Oluwatouin  Ashiru; Mrs  Omotolani Olorunfemi her husband   Engr. Ademola Olorunfemi and his wife; Chairman of the Occasion， President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers （NSE） Engr. Tasiu Saad Gidari Wudil; Keynote Speaker, Chairman/CEO Niji- group of Companies, Farmer Kolawole Adeniji; Deputy President, NSE, Engr.Margaret Oguntala, Host, Chairman, Ikeja branch of NSE, Engr. Femi John Adedotun.

Engr. Ademola Olorunfemi and his wife Mrs  Omotolani received a plague from a Representative of Governor Borno State, Special Adviser on Trade and Investment to the Governor of Borno State, Hon.Barr. Bashir Maidugu.

From 2nd left Chairman Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos branch, Engr Atinuke Owolabi; former president of (APWEN) Engr Felicia Agubata and Engr Christiana Adeagbo.

Cross Section of the guest.

Cross Section of the guest during the 2023 Engineering Week on Excellence in Engineering Cultivating a Culture of Quality and Innovation in a Complex Economic Organized by Ikeja branch held in Lagos on 29/8/2023… Courtesy from   Chinyere ikeanyi.

