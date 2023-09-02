WEOG Lagos launches Business Directory for women in energy, oil, gas sector

The Lagos Chapter of the Women in Energy Oil and Gas (WEOG) has launched an exclusive business directory in order to boost the presence and success of women in the energy, oil and gas sector.

The launching, according to the Managing Director of Offshore Dimensions, who is also the Chapter Director of WEOG Lagos, Joan Faluyi, is a response to some of the pronounced challenges faced by women entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

Faluyi, who said the directory was more than just a listing, added: “It’s a tool, a resource, and a community. We understand the unique challenges faced by women in this industry, and through this directory, we want to provide them with every possible advantage.”

Faluyi further said: “Our investigation uncovered substantial financial difficulties primarily attributed to the volatile nature of the Nigerian economy. These challenges are more profound for women-owned businesses, often finding themselves at the mercy of an unpredictable market. Furthermore, there’s a noticeable gap in financial management skills among a considerable number of these business owners”

She said it was to change the narrative that the Directory was launched, adding that it was not only to provide tailored solutions and resources, but also to enable women to survive and thrive.

According to her, the Directory does not only list businesses but also provides resources, training and networking opportunities, adding that it was designed as a one-stop solution for women entrepreneurs seeking guidance, mentorship, or collaborations.

The launch of the directory by WEOG Lagos has been commended and described as a step in the right direction.

In her remarks, Adejumoke Oyedun, MD/CEO, ACME Multitech Services Limited and Deputy Chapter Director, WEOG Lagos, said: “It’s high time initiatives like these were introduced. For too long, women-owned businesses in the energy, oil, and gas sector have been marginalized. This directory could be a game-changer”

Nnenna Maduabum, Managing Director, Numad Energy Integrated Services Limited and External Relationships Director, WEOG Lagos, reacted: “WEOG’s effort is not just about leveling the playing field”: “It’s about redefining it”.

Also commenting, Lucy Okeke, Head Environment Community and Sustainability, NMDPRA and Chapter Secretary, WEOG Lagos, stated: “With initiatives such as the business directory, the future looks promising for women-owned businesses in the energy, oil, and gas sector”..

