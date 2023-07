NSE Ikeja branch in collaboration with Citadel for Technological and Engineering Development, Two days workshop held in Lagos

L-r Former Chairman , Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Ikeja branch Engr .Olutosin Ogunmola ; Vice Chairman of (NSE) ikeja branch Engr Nimot Muili; Manufacturing Director .Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc .Norhari Tripathi; Past Chairman NSE ikeja .Engr Bola Akinribido ; Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) ikeja Branch .Engr Femi Adedotun; Principal Consultant of Lonadek Global Services , Engr Dr Ibilola Amao; Chairman/CEO .Ove Arup & Partners Nigeria limited ,Engr kunle Adebajo .

L-r …Vice President/Managing Director – GEA Western Africa at GEA. Nigeria, Francis Omoniyi; President Association for Consulting Engineering in Nigeria (ACEN) Engr. Fatai Ajibade Oke and Chairman/CEO Ove Arup & Partners Nigeria limited ,Engr kunle Adebajo .

L-r …Fellow Nigerian Society of Engineers Engr Dr. Wilson Alli; immediate Past President of the Nigerian Institute of Building, Bldr Kunle Awobodu and Engr Kunle Kolawole.

The panelist. L-r Olubiyi Kolade; immediate Past President of the Nigerian Institute of Building, Bldr Kunle Awobodu; Bldr Adebayo Adeshina; President Association for Consulting Engineering in Nigeria (ACEN) Engr.Fatai Ajibade Oke; Chairman/CEO .Ove Arup & Partners Nigeria Limited, Engr Kunle Adebajo, during a one-day workshop on Smart Solutions for plant/Asset Management and Maintenance .integrating Technology, Sustainability and Efficiency, organised by (NSE) Ikeja branch in Collaboration with Citadel for technological and Engineering Development (CITED) held at Radisson Blue Ikeja in Lagos on 26/7/2023 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

