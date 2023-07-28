Senate asks FG to utilize appropriated N14.2bn for Customs Academy / Training School in Bauchi

ADEKUNLE ADESUJI, Abuja

Senate has asked the Federal Government, to use the already appropriated N14. 2 billion in the 2023 budget for the construction of the Nigerian Customs Academy/Training School in Bauchi.

The lawmakers also mandated its Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff when constituted, to embark on effective oversight on the construction and completion of the proposed One-Stop Shop operational centre for the revenue-generating agency.

Senate’s resolutions followed a motion sponsored to that effect by Senator Umar Shehu Buba and 16 other senators.

Senator Buba in the motion noted that the proposed Nigerian Customs Service Training School/Academy is envisioned to be a – Stop Shop for the revenue-generating agency.

“It consists of an Administrative block, Perimeter Fence, Senior Staff Housing, Generator House, Staff Room, Classrooms, Library, Laboratories, Workshop/Dining Hall, Girls’ Hostel, Boys’ Hostel, Intermediate Staff Housing, Sports Area, Chief Security Office, etc, which is estimated to gulp approximately the sum of N14, 200, 000, 000billion.

“Construction of the aforestated additional Customs Training/ Academy to the existing ones will provide the needed professional training towards meeting the demands of the institution in the country, thereby bringing out officers/personnel of the Nigeria Customs Service in tune with the current realities of professionalism in all their dealings and international best practices which would rid them of unprofessional and unethical conducts.

“It could be recalled that due to unethical conduct in the discharge of their duties, this revered Senate on the 19th day of July 2023, considered a motion on reckless abuse of firearms by officers and men of the Nigeria Customs Service which led to the loss of innocent lives.

“Therefore as contained in item 262 on the details of the Appropriation Act 2023, the earmarked N14.2billion for construction of Service Academy and Training School, should be utilized by the Federal Government in putting the highly needed capacity enhancement institutions on the ground for Customs “, he said.

All Senators who spoke on the motion supported it and the prayers of the sponsor.

