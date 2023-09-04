Champion Newspapers Limited
NSE ikeja Branch ,Dinner & award night , lecture, Closing Ceremony of Engineering week held in Lagos

L-r ...Vice Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers   (NSE) Ikeja Branch /Chairman Planning Committee. Engr Nimot Muili; immediate Past Chairman (NSE) Ikeja branch. Engr Olutosin Ogunmola;  Chairman (NSE) Ikeja.Engr. Femi John Adedotun; presenting the award to the Guest Speaker  Engr Sunday Asade, during the Dinner & award night lecture on’ Optimization of reliability Engineering & digitalization in a Complex Economy’ to mark the end of ( NSE) Ikeja   Engineers, held in Lagos on 1/9/2023... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-R …Immediate Past Chairman (NSE) Ikeja branch. Engr Olutosin Ogunmola; Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria,  (APWEN)  Lagos State Chapter, Engr Atinuke Owolabi; mother of the day/ former President of (APWEN)  Engr Idiat  Amusu.

L-R …Zonal Officer, Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) Lagos, Engr Tomide Akinnawo; Guest Speaker,  Engr Sunday Asade;  Fellow, (NSE) Engr. Olalekan Ajani and  immediate past Chairman (NSE) Ikeja branch Engr Olutosin Ogunmola.

 

Cross Section of Spouses (wife) of Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Ikeja Branch singing.

L-r …Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria,  (APWEN) Vice Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers   (NSE) Ikeja branch Engr Nimot Muili;  former chairman  (NSE) Ikeja branch, Engr Charles Akintola; Mother of the day, Engr Idiat  Amusu; presenting Certificate to the guest speaker  Engr Sunday Asade;  Zonal Officer,(COREN) Lagos, Engr Tomide Akinnawo and  immediate Past Chairman (NSE) Ikeja branch. Engr Olutosin Ogunmola.

Chairman (NSE) ikeja Engr. Femi John Adedotun 4th left and Other Executive Members of the Planning Committee in a group Photograph, during the Dinner & award night lecture on’ Optimization of reliability Engineering & digitalization in a Complex Economy’ to mark the end of ( NSE) Ikeja   Engineers, held in Lagos on.1/9/2023… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

