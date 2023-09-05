Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

APWEN inauguration of artificial intelligence girls on Engineering Club held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r ...Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria,  (APWEN) Lagos state chapter.  Engr Atinuke Owolabi; Senior   Lecturer/ Researcher Afe  Babalola University, Engr (Dr).Imhade Okokpujie; Technical Secretary (APWEN) Engr. Dr. Omolola Adetona;  Assistant General Secretary (APWEN)   Engr Suwebat Abubakar; Publicity  Secretary, Engr Zansi Adebowale, during the  Skill development on the industry trends and  Cutting –Egbe technologies, for young female Engineers & Female Engineering Students  Inauguration Ceremony held in Lagos, on 2/9/2023...  PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
2
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r … Assistant technical secretary (APWEN) Engr Lilian Uzodiagu;  General Secretary, Engr Ayodolapo Bello; APWEN Southwest Zone Coordinator/Vice Chairman Lagos Engr Bosede Oyekunle;  representative of President APWEN /Publicity  Secretary, Engr Zansi Adebowale, received certificate from (APWEN) Lagos state chapter  Engr Atinuke Owolabi.

L-r… Engr. Dr. Kennedy Okokpujie; Engr Bosede Oyekunle; ICT, Expert /Business Coach Engr. Adesoji Haastrup; received a certificate from (the APWEN) Lagos state chapter.  Engr Atinuke Owolab.

Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria,  (APWEN) Lagos state chapter  Engr Atinuke Owolabi; addressing the participants.

Cross section of the participants. during the  Skill development on the industry trends and  Cutting –Egbe technologies, for young female Engineers and female Engineering Students.

L-r… Engr Lilian Uzodiagu;  Engr Onyekachi  Eucharia    Nnazor Engr Ayodolapo Bello; Engr .Adesoji Haastrup; Engr Bosede Oyekunle;  Chairman,(APWEN) Lagos state chapter  Engr Atinuke Owolabi and  Engr Zansi Adebowale.

Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria,  (APWEN), Lagos state chapter (middle in purple)  Engr Atinuke Owolabi, with other Executive Members, in a group Photographers, during the  Skill development on the industry trends and  Cutting –Egbe technologies, for young female Engineers & Female Engineering Students  Inauguration Ceremony  Artificial intelligence Girls in Engineering Club, organised by (APWEN) Lagos State Chapter on 2/9/2023…  PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 9956 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

NSE ikeja Branch ,Dinner & award night , lecture,…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 4,2023

NSE Ikeja, marks their Engineering week in Lagos

American Society of Civil Engineers, future world Vision…

1 of 349