APWEN inauguration of artificial intelligence girls on Engineering Club held in Lagos

Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, (APWEN), Lagos state chapter (middle in purple) Engr Atinuke Owolabi,with other Executive Members, in a group Photographers, during the Skill development on the industry trends and Cutting –Egbe technologies, for young female Engineers & Female Engineering Students Inauguration Ceremony Artificial intelligence Girls in Engineering Club, organised by (APWEN) Lagos State Chapter on 2/9/2023… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
