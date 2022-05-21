Champion Newspapers Limited
NRC cancels resumption of Abuja-Kaduna train service

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended the resumption of train services on the Abuja-Kaduna route.

NRC stopped operations on the route, following an attack on a train by bandits.

Eight passengers died during the attack, while many were kidnapped.

The train service was scheduled to resume on Monday, May 23, 2022, but in a statement on Friday, Yakubu Mahmood, the spokesperson of NRC, said a new date would be announced soon.

“Sequel to our earlier Press Release No. 10 dated 16th May 2022 on the above caption, the General Public is kindly invited to note the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) is announcing a shift in the resumption date for Abuja Kaduna,” the statement reads.

Mahmood also assured the distraught families that it was working hard to secure the victims’ release.

 

 

