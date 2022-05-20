Innoson diversifies into keke production

Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM) in Nnewi Anambra State has flagged off the local production of tricycles known commonly as Keke NAPEP or Marwa in some parts of Nigeria.

The company announced this new advancement recently and it comes from the same IVM production lines at Nnewi.

The advancement is the latest from the indigenous automobile company that has been growing in bounds since it commenced local production.

Last week, the company, through its subsidiary in the oil and gas, Innoson Oil & Gas announced its mega business in Sierra Leone where it hit a huge find of natural gas and condensate.

The find was the first of such in the oil and gas sector of the country.

For a better society