NPC unveils security, logistics, publicity committee in Plateau amidst census

The National Population Commission (NPC), has on Monday inaugurated committees on security, logistics and publicity for the effective census exercise in Plateau.

The Federal Commissioner of NPC in Plateau, Mrs. Celcilia Dapoet revealed that the set up of the committees is to programme and control information flow for public awareness and security for the distribution of men and materials for the census exercise.

“The Publicity Committee and the Security and Logistics Committee inaugurated today is to program and control on the one hand the information flow aimed at creating public awareness and education on Census, and on the other hand security and distribution of men and material for the census.

“The 19-member committee on 2023 census publicity is made of men and women who know their onions in the art of public enlightenment and education and possess the capacity to mobilise citizens for this important national project.

“Similarly, the 17-man committee on security and logistics consists of professionals in the relevant fields whose role is significant to the success of the census,” she said.

Dapoet further stated that the 2023 census to the people of Plateau state should represent a sense of renewed hope as it would provide the opportunity to correct the errors of the past that saw protests following the 2006 census where it was said that the state was undercounted.

She appealed to all stakeholders to contribute their quota in ensuring every person in the state was counted, promising that the commission in Plateau would organise a credible census exercise.

The governor of Plateau State, Barr. Simon Lalong, while inaugurating the committees charged them to be committed to discharging their duties to ensure a smooth and successful exercise.

Lalong, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of Plateau, Prof. Danladi Atu added that census has many advantages as it provides a clear demographic and socio-economic picture of a people thereby helping in planning and decision making.

He stated that the committees would be charged with carrying out public enlightenment, solicit support for the census and its processes.

Others he said are mobilising resources and materials, promoting institutional collaboration and implementing effective publicity strategies for the census.

Chairman of the publicity committee, Mr. Dan Manjang, in an acceptance speech promised to work dutifully and make necessary sacrifices and commit resources for the success of the census exercise.

“The Security/Logistics Committee would also help in maintaining public peace and order around census activities and personnel.

“The committee will also help in securing National Population Commission offices, vehicles and equipment, among others.

“The Publicity/Advocacy Committee will help in carrying out public enlightenment and education as well as solicit support for the 2023 census, its process and procedures. It will also undertake advocacy visits as well as strategic engagements with key stakeholders at the state and local government levels,” he said.

