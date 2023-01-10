Nollywood giant, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, is dead

One of the pillars of the entertainment industry in Nigeria and the founder of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), Ms. Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, is dead.

It was learnt that she was in coma since Saturday at St. Nicolas Hospital in Victoria Island, Lagos before she succumbed to the cold hands of death in the early morning of Tuesday.

According to different sources and those close to her family, the news of her death was being handled with utmost sensitivity because Peace still has an aged mother.

A former president of the Association of Movie Producers (AMP), Zik Zulu Okafor, has confirmed her sudden demise.

Also, award-winning producer, Obi Emelonye, had posted on his social media handle about her demise.

Peace Anyiam-Osigwe was until her death the president of the Association of Movie Producers, (AMP) and commanded the respect of many not only in Nigeria but the African movie industry.