Late Anyiam-Osigwe, a trailblazer, movie renaissance in Nigeria- NFVCB boss

Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, Executive Director, National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has described late Filmmaker, Ms Peace Anyiam-Osigwe as a trailblazer who had set path for movie renaissance in Nigeria.

Thomas in his condolence statement on Tuesday, said late Anyiam-Osigwe was a visionary and dogged fighter who was passionate, dedicated and committed to her causes.

“I am yet to come to terms with the rude shock of the demise of my good friend and irreplaceable ally, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.

“She was a trailblazer who set the path for the movie renaissance in Nigeria and across Africa.

“The fickleness and ephemeral nature of life will always cast a mist of mystery; her demise has left me completely hapless and grief-stricken.

“No one could have envisaged that such an affable soul will leave us so soon, even as preparations are in top gear for the prestigious Africa Movie Academy Awards 2023, which she worked so hard to grow to its 19th edition.

“Regardless, we submit to the will of the Almighty God as she is carried home on the Angels wings. We are consoled that she left indelible footprints on the sands of time,” he said.

Thomas noted that the deceased’s sacrifices in nurturing latent and budding talents into discovery and emergence would not be forgotten.

He said that late Anyiam-Osigwe was a humanitarian who selflessly took up the cause of humanity.

According to him, she was an unwavering activist for the film industry in Nigeria who will always advocate for the best for her colleagues and the industry.

“There are not enough words to adequately capture this loving soul.

“History will be certainly kind to you and the successes we recorded at the National Film and Video Censors Board will not be reported without the fond memories of your legacy.

“A rose has withered, the world has lost an amazon, the nation has lost a rare gem, the industry has lost an ethereal personality, and the earth will continually be emblazoned with the beautiful memories of her invaluable impacts.

“Peace, as I fondly call you, may you find peace in the bosom of the LORD, and may GOD ALMIGHTY grant your family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this irreparable and heart-wrenching loss.

“You will continue to remain a beacon of light, even in death. Goodbye, my friend! ” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria r(NAN) eports that Anyiam-Osigwe was a Nigerian filmmaker and entertainment executive who has been called “the queen of Nollywood films”.

She is the founder of globally acclaimed film ceremony, Africa Movie Academy Awards.

She died on Monday after a brief illness at the St. Nicholas Hospital in Lagos at the age of 54.