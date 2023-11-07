Nollywood Actor Mr Ibu leg amputated –Daughter

Nollywood comic, John Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu’s has undergone surgery to remove one of his legs.

Details of this development were revealed on his official Instagram handle on Monday.

“As of 1 pm, noon today, Daddy has gone through 7 successful surgeries but to keep him alive and increase his chances of recovery one of his legs had to be amputated.,” the statement read in parts

“This development has been hard on us all but we’ve had to accept it as Daddy’s new reality to keep him alive.”

The family has also appealed to Nigerians to support the actor.

“Please we are still soliciting support from well-meaning Nigerians at this stage Daddy is still one very delicate one and he needs all the help he can get.

“Thank you, everyone, the Okafor family is grateful and we don’t take you for granted. In due time, Daddy will personally acknowledge everyone who supported him during this period as soon as he’s stable!”

Last month, in a video he posted on his verified Instagram account which went viral, the actor was seen soliciting help and prayers from fans.

According to Mr Ibu, he had been in the hospital for some weeks and the doctors said they would have to cut off his leg if their next line of action does not work out.

“I have been down for so many weeks. All I am hoping for Is your prayers and assistance, as I speak to you I am still lying down at the hospital. The medical director of this hospital said that the best solution is in case his new idea doesn’t work, the best idea is to cut off my leg,” he said.

Amid the battle, the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation said it had covered the medical expenses of Mr Ibu, as of Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Announcing this in a statement shared on its Facebook page on Friday, the foundation urged others to come forward and assist the comic

The foundation said, “The Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation is honoured to have extended support to Mr John Okafor also known as Mr. Ibu, a renowned comedic icon who has graced our screens and brought joy and laughter to countless homes over the past four decades.

“The Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation has fully covered the medical expenses of the renowned Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu.

His leg was eventually amputated with the development triggering a wave of support from his fans, colleagues, and well-wishers.