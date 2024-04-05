NNPP poised to wrestle power from APC, PDP in 2027

…As Ogun holds state congress, elects international Solicitor, Aina as new party chairman

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has expressed its determination to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2027.

The Ogun state chapter of the party on Thursday held its state Congress in Abeokuta, the state capital, where international Solicitor and former Senatorial candidate for Ogun West, Barrister John Aina emerged through the ballot as the new party Chairman.

Other elected executive members are Prince Ibrahim Adekunle as Deputy Chairman, Alhaja Sakirat Idris Arowolo as Secretary, Hon (Comrade) Olayemi Omokehinde Olowu as Public Relations Officer (PRO), Sefiu Musa as Treasurer and Comrade Oluwatoyin Afuye as Financial Secretary .

Others are Comrade Oyegbemi Kehinde as Liaison Officer, El-Hark Abdullahi Adeniyi as Deputy Treasurer, Alfa Sheriffdeen as Deputy PRO, Hon Gboga Moses as Ex-officio 1, Samuel Abiodun as Welfare Officer, Hon Akingbala Semiu, Hon Folusho Adekunle and Hon Atele Jeremiah as Chairman Ogun Central, Ogun East and Ogun West respectively.

The NNPP in Ogun State had been under a caretaker management following the expulsion of its former Chairman, Sunday Olaposi Oginni for anti party activities and issues bothering on fraudulent practices.

The party had earlier in the week successfully held its wards and local governments’ congresses.

In attendance are the governorship candidate of the NNPP in Ogun State in the last general elections, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo and his entourage, the South West Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon Kilamuwaye Badmus and other party leaders in the state at the Party Secretariat, Car wash, Adatan, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Speaking after his election as Chairman, Barrister Aina promised that his election will mark a new beginning for the party in Ogun State.

He declared that the NNPP has become a formidable party to contend with in any contest both the state and nationwide.

Aina boasted that the era of dominating the political sphere by both the APC and the PDP will become a of past as the party is waxing stronger day by day in Ogun State and nationwide in general.

According to him, “I want members to know that it is going to be a new beginning. There is going to be a new NNPP in Ogun state. That is why I have made a covenant with our members that since they have elected me as the new Chairman of this party, I am going to deliver.

“I will ensure that whoever that is going to contest election in Ogun state, under any political party will have NNPP to compete with.

“I am very grateful to all the members of our party for their great decision to choose me as the new Chairman of the NNPP in Ogun State”.

On the way forward for the party, Barrister Aina said: “The starting point is this, we are going to engage in a serious mobilization of new members”.

Also speaking, the party national representative and Chairman Ogun state Congress Committee, who is from Kano State; Mallam Dogodama expressed his gladness in the peaceful and successful nature of the Congress.

“We have done the Wards and Local Governments’ Congresses. The process is quite successful because at the Wards and Local Governments Congresses, we had consensus.

“I am grateful to our members for their peaceful nature. NNPP will remain stronger and stronger in this state. NNPP is the only party now being love by Nigerians.

“PDP has failed, APC has failed. There is only one way and that is the NNPP. Nigerians are thinking of only NNPP now because, the party has a clear objective for a new Nigeria. All the problems we have in Nigeria is what the NNPP is trying to solve.

“The other two parties have had their time and they have failed. So it is better for Nigerians to look the other way, and that other way is NNPP.”

