GMD/CEO FBN Holding Plc , Nnamdi Okonkwo daughter Odera, weds Hilary Nwankwo in Lagos

Mr. Hilary Chisom Nwankwo his wife former Miss Odera Obianuju Okonkwo.

L-r… Chairman of Channels Media Group, Mr John Momoh his wife Mrs Olusola; Chairman of Gibraltar Construction Nigeria Limited. Sir Olu Okenwo; Nigerian lawyer and Chairperson/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika and Lady Adejoke Okenwo.



L-r … Former Director–General (NIMASA) Dr Dakuku Peterside’; Father of the Bride Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo; Mrs. Dudun Atedo Peterside and Group Chairman of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, Mr Atedo Peterside.

L-r… Nigerian business mogul Femi Otedola; Nigerian lawyer and Chairperson/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika and Former minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

L–r… Chairman of Nepal Oil & Gas Services Limited, Elder Eke Ekeoma, MD/CEO Nepal Oil and Gas, Barrister Ngozi. Ekeoma; Executive Director at Zenith Bank PLC. Mrs Adobi Nwapa and Chairman Zinox Group, Dr Leo Stan Ekeh.

L-r …Prince Ike Iloghalu; Group Managing Director/ Editor-in-Chief Champion Newspaper Dr. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa and Mrs. Chinwe Iloghalu.

Officiating minister, the Revd. Osinupebi Bolajoko, presenting the marriage Certificate to Mr Hilary Nwankwo his wife Mrs Odera.

L-r…Parents of the Bride GMD/CEO.FBN Holdings Plc, Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo his wife Mrs. Uche; Chairman/CEO of CHIKASON Group Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor (OFR); CEO, Nispo Pharmaceuticals Limited, Afam Ukatu.

L-r … Executive Director at Zenith Bank PLC. Mrs Adobi Nwapa; Mrs Chidinma Obi; Engr. Ernest Nwapa and Group Managing Director of Techno Oil Group, Mrs. Nkechi Obi (OON).

Mrs. Ngozi Akabueze her husband Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation Ben Akabueze; Chairman/CEO of CHIKASON Group Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor (OFR).

L-r…Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director at G.M.O. & Co. Ltd. Mr. Collins Chikeluba; Chairman/CEO of Skymit Motors Limited, Mr Tayo Ayeni; father of the bride, GMD/CEO.FBN Holdings Plc, Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo; Secretary, National Action Committee on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Mr Olusegun Awolowo.

L-r…Miss Joy, Dr Nwadiuto Iheakanwa and Miss Blossom.

L-R …Obahon Ohieweri , Uche Val Obi (SAN) ,Raymond Mgbeokwere ; Dr Okey Nwude , and Chuks Okonkwo.

L-r…Chairman of Nepal Oil & Gas Services Limited, Elder Eke Ekeoma, MD/CEO Nepal Oil and Gas, Barrister Ngozi. Ekeoma; Mrs UJu Odunukwe, her husband Chief Executive Officer, Colonades Hotels and Resorts Limited Chief Charles Odunukwe.

L-r… Chief Nelson Nweke, Mrs Ogechukwu Nweke , Mr Fred ILozue and Mrs Lynda ILozue.

L-r …Executive Director Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, Mr. Emeka Onwuka, his Wife Mrs. Theresa; Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Ernest Ebi his wife Mrs. Elizabeth.

L-r …Parents of the Bride GMD/CEO FBN Holdings Plc, Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo, his wife Mrs. Uche, and MD/Editor –Chief New Telegraph Newspapers, MR Ayo Aminu.

L-r …Founder and CEO of JSK Consulting Group, Dr Janet Adetu, her husband Former Board Member of FBN Holdings PLC, Otunba Seni Adetu, Chairman, Odu’a Investment Company Limited Group Otunba Bimbo Ashiru.

Mr. Hilary Chisom Nwankwo his wife Former Miss Odera Obianuju Okonkwo, cutting their wedding cake.

L-r… Barrister Chidinma Obi; retired Nigerian Major General, Obi Umahi; Chairman/CEO of CHIKASON Group Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor (OFR).; Nigerian lawyer and Chairperson/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited , Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika; Shekinah Obi–umahi.

L-r …Former President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick; Bride father Nnamdi Okonkwo; Former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi; representative of Enugu State Governor, Hon Nathaniel Urama, during the reception of the wedding of Hilary Chisom Nwankwo his wife Former Miss Odera Obianuju Okonkwoat Landmark in Lagos on 2/4/2024 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

