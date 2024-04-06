NNPC Limited Resolves Supply Hitch in Lagos

…Warns against Panic Buying of PMS

The NNPC Limited wishes to inform the general public that the tightness in Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) supply witnessed in some filling stations in Lagos was as a result of an issue in one of the Depots in the area.

The NNPC Retail Limited, our retail arm, has since resolved the issue and effective tomorrow, normalcy in supply shall be restored within the affected area.

The NNPC Limited calls on motorists in Lagos to avoid panic buying of PMS as all hands are on deck to sustain sufficiency in the supply of petroleum products in the area.