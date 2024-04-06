Osun govt unveils plans for reforms, infrastructural development

The spokesperson for Osun State Governor, Olawale Rasheed, has revealed the ongoing plans of the Adeleke administration to bring positive reforms to better the lives of Osun people.

He made this revelation during an interview on the Oodua FM evening news programme called Oju Abe, where he highlighted the recent plans of the Governor.

Responding to the issue of infrastructural development and the way in which the government plans to work on the enormous project, the government said it has opened an account to save money for the actualization of the infrastructural projects.

Also, he reacted to the recent development of the Osun State chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Students to engage in a peaceful protest to air their grievance by advising them to go through the proper channel of dialogue between the body and the state Commissioner for Education to work out ways to make things easier for students.

Meanwhile, against the backdrop of the state Governor’s promise to distribute palliatives to citizens during the lent and Ramadan seasons, he said the government has put the measure of distribution via the corporate bodies of both faiths so as to meet them, where they are saying, “Osun is about three (3) million people, and it is impossible for the government to reach this amount of people without utilizing these bodies.”

Furthermore, he clarified the recent reactions of the opposition to the statue located at Abere of the first civilian Governor of the state, Isiaka Adeleke, and excluded the past governor of the state. He said the structure contains statues of all the past Governors of the state, including the immediate past, Adegboyega Oyetola.

He decried the move of the opposition to thwart the good intentions of the Adeleke-led government of making the structure a remembrance and history of the past leaders of the state and the fortunes the art has brought to the people of Osun.

