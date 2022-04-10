NLNG completes training for People Living with Disabilities (PLWD) in Rivers State

. NSML gets first Sub-Saharan African terminal environmental certification

Twenty (20) People Living with Disabilities (PLWD) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, have graduated from an empowerment and skills acquisition programme fully sponsored by Nigeria LNG Limited, as part of efforts by the Company to deepen Inclusion and Diversity in its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes.

The special empowerment training was implemented in conjunction with Rugged Steps Foundation for African Youths Development, a Non-Governmental Organisation focussed on disability advocacy, civic education, Diversity and Inclusion, and improving the standards of African women and youths. The beneficiaries were trained in Fashion Design & Catering.

Speaking on the development at the graduation ceremony recently, NLNG’s Manager for Community Development and Sustainability Development, Mr. Charles Epelle, stated that the Company was proud of the 20 beneficiaries who started their vocational courses in November 2021 and have now completed their programmes without anyone dropping out of the program. Mr. Epelle was represented by the Head of Lands and Claims, Mr. Tonbrafa Nanaghan.

“NLNG remains committed to its vision of being a globally competitive LNG company, helping to build a better Nigeria. One of the four (4) pillars of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy is Economic Empowerment. In this area, we have executed various programmes, including our Youth Empowerment Scheme (YES), which has positively transformed the lives of over 1,400 youths from our host communities since its inception in 2004.

“Some persons living with disabilities have benefited from NLNG’s programmes. This is why NLNG continues to deepen its Diversity and Inclusion agenda, having observed the positive impact that this has on societal harmony and overall prosperity,” Mr Epelle said to the graduates.

He called on the beneficiaries to use their newly acquired skills to become role models in their various communities. He stated further that in the 21st century, the world is more accommodating to diversity and inclusion, and people living with disabilities can achieve their aspirations more than ever before.

However, NLNG Ship Management Limited (NSML), manager of the Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) Bonny Terminal, has achieved the terminal’s Ecoport Port Environmental Review System (PERS) certification, making it the first certification of its kind in any port in Sub-Saharan Africa.

According to the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NSML, Mr. Abdukadir Ahmed, the certification was an attestation that the facilities and operations at NLNG’s Bonny Terminal comply with leading environmental management practices.

He stated that the certification shows the commitment of NSML and its parent company, NLNG, to green operations that are friendly to the environment and reduce the Company’s carbon footprint.

“Our operations are guided by our commitment to the environment, decarbonisation and ultimately sustainability. This achievement tells the story of our conscious effort to secure the future and, at the same time, contribute to the development of the maritime sector in our country. For us at NSML, this is the new standard, and we shall not relent to maintain this certification,” Mr Ahmed stated.

He added that the certification was earned through the proactive work by the NSML terminal management team in applying global standards in port/terminal environmental management and imbibing a culture of continuous improvement in port standards and operations.

He stated further that the milestone has conferred on NSML and NLNG a pioneer status, making them thought leaders in managing safe and environmentally friendly port and terminal operations in the region.

The Ecoport Port Environmental Review System (PERS) certification is the only port sector specific environmental management standard, mainly achieved by leading ports/terminals globally.

NSML is a subsidiary of Nigeria LNG Limited, which provides a wide range of maritime and shipping services ranging from manning, fleet management, training to terminal management, maritime consultancy and project management.

NLNG is an incorporated Joint Venture owned by four Shareholders, namely, the Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (49%), Shell Gas B.V. (25.6%), TotalEnergies Gaz & Electricite Holdings (15%), and Eni International N.A. N. V. S.àr.l (10.4%).