L-r…Mrs Ronke Adebayo; Mrs Ademidun Asoboro; Wesley Chapel lekki , Very Rev Dr Ayo Richards ; Rev Samuel Ojemekele; Mrs Oyinda Adewumi ;Mrs Iyiyemi Adewunmi and Kusimo Joseph.

Chaplain Wesley Chapel lekki , Very Rev Dr Ayo Richards ; (middle) and others pose with Members of the Church during the Ground breaking Ceremony Church Building and Manse held at Seaside Estate Badore Ajah, by Wesley Methodist church Ajah in Lagos on 9/4/2022 …PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society