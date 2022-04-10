Erioluwa  and Toluwani  Salako unveils their book ‘The Tale of Two Kingdoms”,

. Jubilations as Erioluwa emerges one of the youngest male author in Nigeria

It was a blissful moment for the Salako’s as their children Erioluwa Hephzibah Salako and Toluwani Laurel Salako unveiled their latest book “The Tale of Two Kingdoms”,

The book co-authored by the duo was inspired by the motive to ensure a better Nigerian system and toward addressing the numerous challenges in ensuring positive change in the country.

Giving insights into what the book is all about, Erioluwa who authored Part 1 of the book titled ‘The Battle of Raindeer Kingdom’ said that he was motivated and inspired by the mum to write the book

According to him ‘’One day I was playing with some toys to act a film, and I told my sister about it, so my mummy heard and said why can’t I make it as story so I agreed.

I wrote it in a book. Then they typed and printed it and then they published it.

He said that the book is about a kingdom named Raindeer, it was a great kingdom that they had many wars, battles to do to fight their enemies. There was a day king Henry and his wife were crowned and a time came when a war they had to fight their enemy who are the tiptoechans. So the king told all of them to train, then all of them trained so they started the war. The children, women and the men did their war separately. So after they had won the battle. It was the king’s birthday. Everybody was invited to the palace to enjoy the day. He was 73 years old, the king ruled over the country for 70 years, and divided the country to nine kingdoms

He noted that one of the lessons in the book is to teach children the need to be brave.

For Toluwani Laurel Salako who authored Part 2 of the book titled ‘The Death of an Old Culture’ she said the book is about ,the first king of Polimas kingdom , which was king Taluwa. He has only one daughter. So when he was on an official meeting, the princess went out of the palace without permission , then some kidnappers came and caught her, then she was shouting help! then a girl named Matuwa came to her rescue and rescued her from her captors, then they became very good friends, they introduced themselves to each other they knew each other very well and they became very good friends. So, a day came when the king got back from the official meeting. She wanted to go and meet her friend but the king was like which friend? So she told him everything that happened when he was away for the official meeting. Then the king allowed her to go. So they played with each other until she came back home in the evening. Then when she woke up the next day, her father said that she should stay in the house for two weeks because of the situation in the land.

She expressed that the “A Tale of Two Kingdoms” is their maiden book and it is suitable for all ages. It aims at teaching the importance of obedience and virtues of hope, perseverance and diligence. Raindeer Kingdom was a kingdom filled with archaic cultures and regular wars. On the other hand, Polimas Kingdom was a civilization that brought about a breath of fresh air of peace and abolishment of archaic and parochial cultures.

She said that she wants to by as astronaut because she want to see the earth, the moon and the stars with the sun

However, speaking about the authors Erioluwa Hephzibah Salako is a smart and bold boy who has the fear of GOD. He is a loveable and outgoing person. He was born on 31st October, 2013. He is currently in Basic 3 at the University of Lagos Staff School. His hobbies include singing, storytelling and drawing.

While, Toluwani Laurel Salako is a bright and intelligent girl. She is a friendly and caring person. She was born on 22nd June, 2011. She is currently in Basic 5 at the University of Lagos Staff School. She is a lover of GOD. Her hobbies include reading literature and dancing.

Their parents are Dr. & Pharm. (Mrs.) Salako, they are both lecturers at the prestigious University of Lagos, Nigeria and founders of Lauerios Impact Academy.