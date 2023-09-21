Njikota Igbo Daughters, August Women meeting held in Lagos

L-r… Member, Njikota Igbo Daughters (NID) Lagos Mrs. Chinyere Agwunobi; President (NID) Lagos Chief (Mrs.) Lilian Amakor; Former First Lady of Imo State Mrs. Nkechi Okorocha; Guest Speaker, Urionu Ngozichukwuka; National President of Njikota Igbo Daughters, Honorable Rosemary Okeke.

L-r… President (NID) Lagos Chief (Mrs.) Lilian Amakor; President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State, Chief Sunday Ossai; State Woman Leader Ohanaeze Ndigbo Chief (Mrs.) Janefranics Chioma Okoro and First Vice President (NID) Lagos Chief (Mrs.) Roseline Eke Mark Udeh.

L-r … Deputy President of Njikota Igbo Daughters Lagos Chapter, Chief (Mrs.) Ngozi Egbo; Pastor Chioma Maduka; Mrs. Patience Massey and Mrs. Chinyere Agwunobi; all members of (NID).

L-r… President, Delta State Town Union Njikota Igbo Daughters (NID) Lagos. Mrs..Nkechi Jibunor; (representative of President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide Chief Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu ), Chief Executive Officer, Colonades Hotels and Resorts Limited Chief Charles Odunukwe; President (NID) Lagos Chief (Mrs.) Lilian Amakor.

L-r… Members, Njikota Igbo Daughters (NID) Lagos Mrs. Chinyere Agwunobi; Mrs. Chinwe Chuks Udeigbo and Princess (Mrs) Ebere Nwangwa (Adadioranma).

L-r …Guest, Lady Nneka Chris- Asoluka; Guest Speaker, Urionu Ngozichukwuka; Ebonyi State Liaison Officer and Lagos State, Mrs. Ogechi Anaso–Kalu.

President, Njiko Ndi Anioma Lagos Branch, Chief Smith Obuzor (Middle) with their members.

L-r …Mrs.Nkechi Jibunor; CEO, BEFY Links Limited, Chief Bertrand Okeke; President (NID) Lagos Chief (Mrs.) Lilian Amakor; First Vice president (NID) Lagos Chief (Mrs.) Rosaline Eke Mark Udeh.

Cross Section of Members of Njikota Igbo Daughters in a group picture.

L-r… Guest, Barrister Nkechi Agubuzor; State Woman Leader Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Chief (Mrs) Janefranics Chioma Okoro and President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State, Chief Sunday Ossai.

Cross Section of the Cultural dances, during the (NID) August Women meeting on Empowering Women to Building Monumental Legacies, held at the Police College in Lagos,16/9/2023 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

