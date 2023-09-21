Champion Newspapers Limited
Njikota Igbo Daughters, August Women meeting held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r... President, Delta State Town Union  Njikota Igbo Daughters (NID) Lagos. Mrs. Nkechi Jibunor;   National First Vice President (NID) Dr.(Mrs.) Christy Fredrick; Former First Lady of Imo State  Mrs. Nkechi Okorocha; National  President of  Njikota Igbo Daughters, Honorable Rosemary Okeke; President (NID) Lagos Chief (Mrs.) Lilian  Amakor. during the  (NID) August Women meeting on Empowering Women to Building Monumental Legacies, held in Lagos on 16/9/2023...PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
6
L-r… Member, Njikota Igbo Daughters  (NID) Lagos  Mrs. Chinyere Agwunobi; President (NID) Lagos Chief (Mrs.) Lilian  Amakor; Former First Lady of Imo State  Mrs. Nkechi Okorocha; Guest Speaker, Urionu Ngozichukwuka; National  President of  Njikota Igbo Daughters, Honorable Rosemary Okeke.

L-r… President (NID) Lagos Chief (Mrs.) Lilian  Amakor; President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State, Chief Sunday Ossai; State Woman Leader Ohanaeze Ndigbo  Chief (Mrs.) Janefranics  Chioma Okoro and  First Vice President (NID) Lagos  Chief (Mrs.)  Roseline Eke Mark Udeh.

L-r … Deputy  President of  Njikota Igbo Daughters  Lagos Chapter, Chief (Mrs.) Ngozi Egbo; Pastor Chioma Maduka;  Mrs.  Patience Massey and Mrs.  Chinyere Agwunobi; all members of  (NID).

L-r… President, Delta State Town Union Njikota Igbo Daughters (NID) Lagos. Mrs..Nkechi Jibunor;   (representative of   President General  Ohanaeze  Ndigbo  worldwide Chief Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu  ), Chief Executive Officer, Colonades Hotels and Resorts Limited Chief Charles Odunukwe; President (NID) Lagos Chief (Mrs.) Lilian  Amakor.

L-r… Members, Njikota Igbo Daughters  (NID) Lagos Mrs. Chinyere Agwunobi;  Mrs.  Chinwe Chuks Udeigbo and   Princess (Mrs) Ebere Nwangwa (Adadioranma).

L-r …Guest, Lady Nneka Chris- Asoluka; Guest Speaker, Urionu  Ngozichukwuka; Ebonyi State Liaison Officer and  Lagos State, Mrs. Ogechi Anaso–Kalu.

President, Njiko Ndi Anioma Lagos Branch, Chief  Smith Obuzor (Middle) with their members.

L-r …Mrs.Nkechi Jibunor;  CEO, BEFY Links Limited, Chief Bertrand Okeke; President (NID) Lagos Chief (Mrs.) Lilian  Amakor; First Vice president (NID) Lagos  Chief (Mrs.)  Rosaline Eke Mark Udeh.

Cross Section of Members of Njikota Igbo Daughters in a group picture.

L-r… Guest, Barrister Nkechi Agubuzor; State Woman Leader Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Chief (Mrs) Janefranics   Chioma Okoro and  President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State, Chief Sunday Ossai.

Cross Section of the  Cultural dances, during the  (NID) August Women meeting on Empowering Women to Building Monumental Legacies, held at the Police College in Lagos,16/9/2023 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

