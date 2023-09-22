I am Sorry, Please Forgive me’, Shaibu Apologises to Obaseki

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu has begged his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki for forgiveness amid the ongoing political impasse in Edo.

Shaibu made the appeal on Thursday in Benin while addressing journalists shortly after receiving members of the Catholic Men Organisation of Nigeria (CMON) who were on a courtesy visit to his office.

According to the deputy governor, both he and his principal, the Governor, need to come back together as it was in the past to finish well on the ‘project Edo’ both leaders started together.

His words: “Like I have always told people, I am a loyal servant who will always support the Governor. It is a vow (I took) that nothing can change. I only wish that the relationship we had comes back.

“I am missing my Governor and I know God will touch his heart and those who are trying to cause division between us that I mean well. If there is any mistake that I have made as a human, it was not out of wickedness. I have a very clean heart.

“I appeal to the governor, if there is anything that I have unknowingly done wrong, please forgive me and let’s continue together as we have always been the envy of many states, it is still possible.

“I am sorry, my governor. I need us to keep working together,” Shaibu added.

On the relocation of his office from the Government House, the Deputy Governor noted that he would resume his new office outside the government house as directed by the Governor.

