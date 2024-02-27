NITDA, VON, strengthen collaboration on enhancing digital literacy, mitigating fake news for national stability

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has further strengthened its partnership with the Voice Of Nigeria in projecting the agenda of the present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of reforming the economy for sustained inclusive growth by leveraging on digital literacy and cultivating talent growth of its citizens by mitigating disinformation and misinformation that could pose a threat to national economic stability.

This was made known when the NITDA DG, Kashifu Inuwa CCIE, and his management team played host to a delegation from VON led by its newly appointed Director General, Jibrin Baba Ndace to the corporate headquarters of the Agency in Abuja.

Outlining its newly crafted ambitious Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (2024-2027l which is aimed at propelling Nigeria into the forefront of digital transformation, the NITDA DG emphasised the critical role of collaboration, support, and guidance in achieving the objectives of the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Inuwa disclosed that in supporting these objectives, NITDA has restructured its SRAP into 8 pillars towards achieving 95% digital literacy by 2030 and positioning Nigeria as a leading technology hub in areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Robotics, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles amongst other emerging technologies.

“As we digitise our economy, we need our citizens to have access and use these digital devices and platforms safely as well as responsibly and the only way to achieve that is through digital literacy”, he noted.

He stated that the Agency is working with the Ministry of Education, the United Kingdom government, and GIZ to develop National Digital Literacy Standards that will aid Nigerian youths in obtaining certifications with local institutions.

Recognising the importance of strategic partnerships in driving these initiatives with key stakeholders which include the media, Inuwa stated that collaboration with VON would create a medium and wider reach in communicating the government’s transformation goals to the public rather than fake news pervading the society.

“We are thinking of developing content in local languages on TV and radio stations so that we can reach as many people as possible and I think that is an area of collaboration where we can work together”, Inuwa added.

Inuwa particularly emphasised the need to effectively publicise the various efforts and policies deployed by the present administration in alleviating poverty and boosting the economic growth of the nation in addition to educating the populace on the safe and responsible use of digital technologies which will consequently shield them from the social engineering gimmicks used by cyber manipulators.

While expressing his excitement at the collaboration with VON which he believes would help the Agency in delivering its mandate beyond expectations and propelling the nation into a digital future, Inuwa gave assurances of the Agency’s support to the visitors in areas of digital infrastructure and capacity building development.

In his earlier remark, Mr Ndace expressed gratitude to the NITDA DG and the entire NITDA management for the support that VON has enjoyed from the Agency thus far.

He said that the various milestones achieved by the Agency under the leadership of the present Director General are not only commendable but inspiring to other MDAs.

Ndace however pleaded for more support and a deepened collaboration with NITDA to fully realise the goals and objectives of the present administration.