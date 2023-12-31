NIPCO Gas commits  to environmental stewardship, unveils  Auto CNG station in Kubwa ,Abuja

UGO AMADI

In a significant stride towards providing economical, sustainable and environmentally friendly fuel for transportation, NIPCO Gas Limited has once again underscored its unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship with the inauguration of Auto CNG station in Kubwa ,Abuja .

The station.which commenced operations over over the weekend is an affirmation of the company’s determination to ensure widespread availability of Auto CNG across Nigeria .

As the nation grapples with the challenges of fuel expenses, and environmental sustainability and seeks cleaner energy alternatives, NIPCO Gas is at the forefront of driving positive change in the country’s energy landscape.

This newly commissioned station is a testament of the company’s mission to drive positive change in the country’s transportation sector.

It is the company’s believe that the path to a sustainable future starts with transformative initiatives, and the launch of the Kubwa AutoCNG Station exemplifies our commitment in action.

The statement noted that AutoCNG, known for its cost-effectiveness and significantly lower carbon emissions compared to traditional fuels, is positioned as a beacon of environmentally responsible transportation.

Managing Director , NIPCO Gas Ltd ,Nagendra Verma expressed the firm’s steadfast dedication to enhancing CNG accessibility throughout Nigeria. He elaborated on the company’s investment in cutting-edge technologies and infrastructure to ensure the widespread availability of CNG across the country. Mr. Verma expressed optimism about the positive impact that increased CNG adoption would have on both the environment and the economy.

NIPCO Gas’s commitment extends beyond mere commercial operations; it aligns seamlessly with the national initiative championed by the Presidency His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of Nigeria to make CNG readily available across Nigeria. This initiative, a strategic move to diversify the nation’s energy mix and reduce dependence on conventional fuels.

The Presidency’s visionary initiative ,it noted aims to harness the potential of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a cleaner and more affordable alternative.

NIPCO Gas, in sync with this national agenda and has actively supported and implemented measures to contribute to the success of the initiative.

With the launch of the AutoCNG Station in Kubwa, NIPCO Gas is not just embracing a sustainable energy solution; it is actively participating in a transformative movement that aligns with the broader goals of the nation.

NIPCO Gas is a leading energy company committed to delivering reliable and sustainable energy solutions to communities across Nigeria. With a focus on innovation and environmental responsibility, NIPCO Gas strives to be a catalyst for positive change in the energy sector, promoting cleaner alternatives such as AutoCNG to contribute to a greener and more sustainable future.