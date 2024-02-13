NIMASA set to install modular floating dock at Apapa Port

The Nigerian Maritime and Safety Administration (NIMASA) has begun preparations to deploy the modular floating dock at Apapa Continental Shipyard.

Its Director-General, Dr Bashir Jamoh, Director- General, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Jamoh said that the agency had moved the floating dock to a jetty at the Standard Flour Mills in Apapa ahead of its scheduled installation at its operational base at the Continental Shipyard, Apapa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that floating docks are used where the water variation is usually more than 24 feet during the boating season or in depths that are over eight feet.

The heavy 50-ton cylindrical spuds, which are for anchoring the dock, are being prepared for installation.

“We are moving slowly but steadily to our destination.

“Today, we are lifting out the cylindrical studs to be prepared for piling at the Continental Shipyard where the Floating Dock is scheduled to commence operations.

“These spuds have to be firmly installed before we can tow the floating dock there.

“We assure stakeholders that very soon, Nigeria will save foreign earnings with the commencement of operations of our dock,” said NIMASA boss.

NAN recalls that Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) leased designated areas at the Continental Shipyard for the operations of the modular dloating dock in 2023.

The areas include; the Dolphin Jetty, waterfront of the jetty adjourning the slipway, an administrative block, a construction, welding and mechanical workshop and a civil maintenance workshop, among others.

The project will be run on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement