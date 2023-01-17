Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Nigerians panic as FG confirms 42 new cases of COVID -19

News
By Editor
19
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed 42 new COVID-19 infections in the country in two weeks, with Lagos State recording 27 cases.

The NCDC made this known via its official website on Sunday, adding that Edo, Kano, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Plateau and the Federal Capital Territory contributed the remaining figure.

 

The new cases, according to the NCDC, brought Nigeria’s total COVID-19 infections cases to 266,492.

 

According to the health agency, the new cases were recorded between December 31, 2022, and January 13.

 

It said: “From Dec. 31 to Jan.  6, 13 new confirmed cases have been recorded in Nigeria.

 

“The 13 new cases are reported from two states – Lagos (12) and Edo (one).”

 

According to the report, the NCDC confirmed that the 29 new cases were reported from, Lagos (15), FCT (five), Kano (four), Nasarawa (three), Kaduna (one) and Plateau (one).

 

It also said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre activated at Level 2, had continued to cordinate the national response activities.

 

Nigeria registered 266,492 COVID-19 confirmed cases; 3,155 deaths, and 259,858 cases had been discharged across 36 states including the FCT.

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, (NPHCDA) has continued to advocate for citizens to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

 

“If you are yet to be vaccinated, visit the nearest vaccination site to receive your Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine.

 

“All COVID-19 vaccines are free, safe and effective,” it said.

Continue Reading
Editor 9611 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

2023: Court fixes Judgement on fate of registered voters…

Mbo agog as Goodluck Jonathan inaugurates 1.15 km bridge in…

Four men sentenced to death by hanging for armed robbery,…

Gunmen again attack INEC office in Enugu, kill Police…

1 of 878