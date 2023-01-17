Nigerians panic as FG confirms 42 new cases of COVID -19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed 42 new COVID-19 infections in the country in two weeks, with Lagos State recording 27 cases.

The NCDC made this known via its official website on Sunday, adding that Edo, Kano, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Plateau and the Federal Capital Territory contributed the remaining figure.

The new cases, according to the NCDC, brought Nigeria’s total COVID-19 infections cases to 266,492.

According to the health agency, the new cases were recorded between December 31, 2022, and January 13.

It said: “From Dec. 31 to Jan. 6, 13 new confirmed cases have been recorded in Nigeria.

“The 13 new cases are reported from two states – Lagos (12) and Edo (one).”

According to the report, the NCDC confirmed that the 29 new cases were reported from, Lagos (15), FCT (five), Kano (four), Nasarawa (three), Kaduna (one) and Plateau (one).

It also said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre activated at Level 2, had continued to cordinate the national response activities.

Nigeria registered 266,492 COVID-19 confirmed cases; 3,155 deaths, and 259,858 cases had been discharged across 36 states including the FCT.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, (NPHCDA) has continued to advocate for citizens to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

“If you are yet to be vaccinated, visit the nearest vaccination site to receive your Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine.

“All COVID-19 vaccines are free, safe and effective,” it said.