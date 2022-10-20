Nigerian eCommerce startup, Bumpa, raises $4 million seed to expand into new African markets

Bumpa, formerly known as SalesCabal, was relaunched in February 2021 by Kelvin Umechukwu (CEO) and Adetunji Opayele (CTO). It helps retailers manage and grow their businesses using their smartphones.

The company says it is building the infrastructure to fuel online commerce and empower African small business owners to start, run, and grow their businesses from their mobile devices.

The startup, which Umechukwu calls “Shopify for Africa,” assists merchants and businesses in moving their operations online. It allows merchants with no technical skills and experience to set up their eCommerce store using their smartphones.

In September 2021, the company raised a $200,000 pre-seed.

In August 2022, Bumpa announced the integration of its platform with Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, to boost social commerce for business owners.

It allows social merchants to manage their direct messages (DMs) from Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp directly on Bumpa without having to go to any of the Meta platforms.

Further, Bumpa wants to integrate its products and channels that small businesses use with a single click of a button, thereby facilitating the transfer of information for efficiency.

It also will prioritize tasks based on orders and activities completed on the platform.