Nigerian Army confirms killing of Brigadier-General Zirkushu by ISWAP

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the killing of Brigadier-General Dzarma Zirkushu, the commander of 28 Task Force Brigade, Chibok.

The terrorists killed the general, alongside three other soldiers, while on their way to reinforce troops at Bungulwa village, near Askira Uba.

A statement by the Nigerian Army spokesman, Onyeama Nwachukwu, said the troops successfully defended their location and destroyed ISWAP equipment during the battle.

“Troops of Joint Task Force, North East Operation HADIN KAI have neutralized several Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWAP terrorists during a recent encounter in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

“In the fierce encounter which is still raging as at the time of filing this report, troops supported by the Air Component of OPHK have destroyed five A-Jet, two A-29, two Dragon combat vehicles and nine Gun Trucks.

“Sadly, a gallant senior officer Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu and three soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice in a very rare display of gallantry as they provided reinforcement in a counter offensive against the terrorists, and successfully defended the location.

“The family of the senior officer and soldiers have been contacted.

“The Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya deeply commiserates with the families and relations of the fallen heroes. He has also directed that the troops continue in the ferocious counter offensive and hot pursuit to eliminate the remnant of the fleeing terrorists,” the statement said.

