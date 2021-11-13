ISWAP top Commanders, Spiritualists, judges killed by Airforce Jets in Borno

After receiving credible intelligence that ISWAP terrorists were converging at a location in Marte, Borno State, for a meeting in the Lake-Chad on Friday, 12 November 2021, Nigerian Air Force aircraft under Operation Hadin Kai were immediately deployed to survey and dislodge the gathering,

It was further gathered that while observing the area, it was noticed that another boat came with more fighters surrounding a likely high-profile personality as seen from the way he was being followed around with a flag.

“After confirming that the meeting was ongoing, the pilots got the go ahead to strike.

“The strike was devasting considering the very few terrorists that were observed fleeing the scene of the meeting,

“Local sources revealed that several ISWAP fighters were killed, including high-ranking insurgents’ commanders, foot soldiers and Hisbah police of the ISWAP faction.

“Other sources also confirmed that top ISWAP Commanders that were at the scene at the time of the strikes included Muhammed Bako, Special Militant Forces Commander (Rijal Ann); Muhammad Malumma, a Chief Judge of Marte; Goni Mustapha, the Chief Imam.

“Others included Muhammed Ba’ana, recently appointed Commander of Kirta; Muhammed Ali, Amir of Kwalaram; Ibn Umar, Chief Prosecutor; Bakura Gana, Commander of Jubularam; and Malam Musa, Amir of Jubularam amongst others were either injured or killed in the strike.

It is yet to be confirmed if the new Wali, Shuwaram was among those killed or injured in the attack.

Effort to confirm is ongoing.

For a better society