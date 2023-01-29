Nigeria will work again if you elect Peter Obi as President Dr. Ifedi

The Labour Party Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi has been described as the only Presidential candidate in Nigeria that can move the country from its present predicament.

Dr. Ifedi Okwenna, Head of intervention mission to Niger state disclosed this in an interview with journalists in Minna after a one-day intervention session with community leaders, market men and women, religious leaders and various youths leaders who converged at Doko Hotels Minna over the week for an interactive meeting.

Dr. Okwenna stated that the purpose of the intervention session was to brainstorm with supporters of labour Party candidate, Peter Obi on the party’s manifesto and the way forward.

The Team leader Dr. Okwenna described Peter Obi as a detribalised person and a candidate who will move the country from a consumer Nation to a productive Country.

He stated that Peter Obi a truthful, honest and compassionate leader will relieve Nigeria from insecurity and joblessness and launch her to global prominence, adding that Peter Obi a realistic, genuine and reliable candidate can change the narratives about Nigeria.

Dr. Okwenna mentioned that their engagement with various groups in Minna has yielded positive results stressing that the discussion was not purely political, but issues the country is bedeviled with and “we are with the hope that our candidate is accepted in Niger state”.

Dr. Okwenna then disclosed that they were in the state on the directives of the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi to engage everyone in the Nigeria project and to assure them that our country Nigeria will work again for everyone if elected as President in the coming general election.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline