General Ali assumes duty as theatre commander, Operation Hadin Kai

The Theatre Command Northeast Operation Hadin Kai got a new commander, as Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Ali took over the leadership of the command.

Addressing the troops at the headquarters, Theatre Command, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri on Saturday,, the outgoing commander, Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa urged the troops to extend the support given to him to the new Theatre Commander., Maj. Gen. Ibrahim’ Ali.

Gen. Musa, who took charge of Hadin Kai from 18 June 2021 to 28th January, 2023 was in the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps as commander.

“We have made tremendous successes in the fight against Boko Haram insurgents, but it is not over and there is still a lot to be done. As I depart I would still monitor what is happening in the theatre. I urge you.to give more support to my successor General I.S. Ali . I know him since 1987, he is a dedicated, committed and gallant officer. I have no doubt he would do better”, Gen. Musa said.

He said “this year is a year we hope to fight against Boko Haram. We hope to hand over the Flag of total peace in the Northeast. The time for our troops to run for Boko Haram is over because we are better equipped than them. We must achieve our mandate of restoring peace to the Northeast”.

Gen. Musa thanked the Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Faruk Yahaya for giving him.the opportunity to serve as Theatre Commander, Governor Babagana Zulum, the media and troops for supporting him as Theatre Commander.

Speaking with journalists shortly after taking over the command, the new Commander, Major Gen. Ibrahim Ali said he is going to continue from where Gen

Musa stopped.

He said he has once worked in the Theatre Command and would bring his wealth of experience from various operations and the Theatre to bear in ensuring the war against insurgency is successfully brought to an end.

