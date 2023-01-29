Tension in Osogbo as Police fire warning shots, armed thugs take over motor parks

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Residents of Osogbo, Osun State capital were gripped with fear as police men shot sporadically in the open space on Saturday morning.

There were reports of protests and violence in the early hours of Saturday and Friday evening in various parts of Osogbo following the declaration of Ex-Governor Adegboyega Oyetola as the winner of the 2022 governorship election against INEC’s result which brought Ademola Adeleke in as governor.

Our Correspondent gathered that policemen in their patrol vans shot in the air from the Olaiya junction to Aregbe area of Osogbo around 10am on Saturday scaring residents and hoodlums who might want to cause mayhem.

Meanwhile, some thugs armed with heavy sticks, cutlasses and other dangerous items were sighted challenging motorists who had passengers in their vehicles.

Motorists were barred from picking passengers and threatened at some motor parks including Aregbe motor park.

When interrogated, the drivers and park leaders said it was to show their dissatisfaction over the Tribunal verdict issued.

This, has however made commuters consisting of intra-city, inter-city and inter-states travellers stranded without buses to convey them to their various destinations.

However, some residents have said the motorists demonstration was to protest the high fuel price and lingering fuel scarcity which has greatly affected their business.

Our Correspondent observed that only few shops were open and commercial mini buses (korope) were scanty on the road.

Residents of Osogbo are wary of outbreak of further chaos as rumours of violence fly around.

Governor Ademola Adeleke, has however, reacted to the tribunal judgement through a broadcast on Saturday morning.

He called on the people of the state to remain calm and law abiding, saying he has confidence in the judiciary hence he is heading to the appeal court.

Adeleke stated that there is no majority tribunal judgement according to what transpired at the court as only two judgements were read.

He said, “Two members of the tribunal delivered two opposing judgements. The Chairman’s judgement affirmed the claim of over voting while the Member 1 judgement agreed with our position.

“The reality of my election as the governor of Osun State is captured in the Number 1 judgement. The claim of over voting in the Chairman’s judgement was unfounded. This was clearly a miscarriage of justice. Based on the above, there was no majority judgement.

“My good people of Osun State, I am still your governor, I have the right to appeal on the Chairman’s judgement and I have instructed my lawyers accordingly. You gave me your mandate, our election remains valid and by the grace of God we will triumph at last.

“I call on you all to remain calm and go about your normal activities peacefully. Please, remain law abiding, we have strong faith in God and in our judiciary.”

