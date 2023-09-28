Champion Newspapers Limited
Nigeria-Slovenia Chamber of Commerce, Breakfast Business forum held in Lagos

Director General,/CEO, Nigeria-Slovenia Chamber of Commerce.  Mr. Uche Udungwor; Council Member/Deputy Director (NAFDAC) Mr. Aina Oluugbenga;  (both middle) and other Members, during  Breakfast Business forum, organised by Nigeria-Slovenia Chamber of Commerce. theme ‘ Presentation of the Slovenian Economy to Nigeria Entrepreneurs  &  investors, held in Lagos on 27/9/2023... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r  …MD/CEO. The process group of Companies / Council Member Nigeria-Slovenia Chamber of Commerce  Mr. Uzoechi Chima; Member, Mr. Emeka Iheawuchi; Director General,/CEO, Nigeria-Slovenia Chamber of Commerce.  Mr Uche Udungwor; Council Member/Deputy Director (NAFDAC) Mr Aina Oluugbenga; Special adviser to the Governor of Maritime Imo state, Hon Obiesie Chukwunenye.

L-r …CEO Soaring Success Enterprises Limited Mr. Ihekwoaba Ekeugo Silas; Director General,/CEO, Nigeria-Slovenia Chamber of Commerce.  Mr. Uche Udungwor; Council Member/Deputy Director (NAFDAC) Mr. Aina Oluugbenga; Member, Mr. Donald Dickson Okezie; Special adviser to the Governor on Maritime Imo state, Hon Obiesie Chukwunenye.

L-r  Mr. Ugorji Emeka ; Mr Uche  Blessed; Pastor Paul Madukwe and Rev Charles Ogbonna.

L-r …Member, Mrs Linda Uche-Udungwor; Mrs. Orjikuwu Agatha; Mr Ihekwoaba Ekeugo Silas and Mrs. Ginika Mbaka.

Director General,/CEO, Nigeria-Slovenia Chamber of Commerce.  Mr. Uche Udungwor; Council Member/Deputy Director (NAFDAC) Mr. Aina Oluugbenga;  (both middle) and other Members, during  Breakfast Business forum, organised by Nigeria-Slovenia Chamber of Commerce. theme ‘ Presentation of the Slovenian Economy to Nigeria Entrepreneurs  &  investors, held in Lagos on 27/9/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

