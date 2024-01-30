Nigeria on life support as kidnappers run rampage, Tinubu, Olubadan insist on arrest of killers of Ekiti monarchs

From Daniel Dauda, Jos, Joseph Okwuofu, Ibadan , Ignatius Okorocha,Abuja

It is with grief that President Bola Tinubu receives the news of the killing of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State, the Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Samuel Olusola, and the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsola.

President Tinubu condemns this mindless and brutal bloodletting and pledges that the perpetrators will not escape justice.

The President condoles with the families and subjects of the traditional rulers, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, and the people of Ekiti State on this deeply agonizing development.

In the same vein, the President directs the immediate rescue of pupils and teachers kidnapped around Eporo-Ekiti area of the State.

As security of life and property is the primary responsibility of government, President Tinubu assures Nigerians that the nation’s security architecture is being robustly fortified for better and expected outcomes.

.Gov Oyebanji directs immediate rescue of kidnapped pupils

Meanwhile, Gov. Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti, on Tuesday, pledged that the killers of two traditional rulers in the state would soon be apprehended made to face justice.

Oyebanji stated this when he visited the families of the late Olumojo of Imojo-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Olusola and the late Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, Oba Babatunde Ogunsakin, to commiserate with them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two royal fathers were, on Monday, ambushed and killed by gunmen on their way from a meeting in Irele-Ekiti.

The traditional rulers were killed in a vehicle driven by another royal father, the Alara of Ara Ikole-Ekiti, Oba Adebayo Fatoba, who, however, managed to escape from the scene.

The governor, accompanied by some top government functionaries, politicians and heads of security agencies in the state, said that the perpetrators of the heinous act would not go unpunished.

Oyebanji, who described the killing of the two notable traditional rulers in the state as very unfortunate, commiserated with the bereaved families, the people of the two towns as well as the traditional institution in the state.

He, however, commended the people of the affected towns over what he described as their peaceful disposition to the gruesome killing of the traditional rulers.

Describing security as the joint responsibilities of both the government and the citizens, the governor urged the people of the state to continue to assist security operatives by giving timely information.

He promised to assist the bereaved families and particularly, Imojo community to completion the palace which is still under construction.

Speaking earlier, the Elejira of Imojo, Chief Ayodele Dada, described the death of the traditional ruler as a painful one.

Dada, who is the second-in-command to the Onimojo, said that the late oba, since his ascension to the throne, had initiated several development projects in the town.

He expressed the regret over what he called frequent kidnappings in the area in the last few months.

Dada called on government to double its efforts in the area of provision of security for lives and property of the people of the state.

Some indigenes of the two towns, who spoke on death of the two traditional rulers, described their killing as unfortunate and a great loss to the two communities.

.Olubadan condemns incessant killings, kidnappings

Also, Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Sen. Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II on Tuesday expressed worries over incessant killings and kidnappings across the country, asking the security agencies to up their games.

Oba Balogun made this remark in a press statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by his Personal Assistant (Media) Oladele Ogunsola while reacting to media reports of series unfortunate incidents bothering on insecurity.

The eminent monarch was particularly miffed at the gruesome murder of two Ekiti State monarchs and a nursing mother alongside her own mother who had gone for postnatal care of the younger woman among several others, maintaining that the news were not cheering at all.

Oba Balogun, who praised the security agencies for the reported feats recorded in the last two weeks, decimating the camps of the criminals and freeing some abductees asked them to keep up the tempo, noting that the war against kidnapping and other threats against the nation’s corporate existence is a task that must be done.

In a similar vein, Oba Balogun who hosted the Zonal Commander of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Zone 1 comprising Oyo and Osun States, DCG, Titus-Awobuyi Joyce Oluwatoyin acknowledged the efforts being made by the agency to eliminate abuse of drugs in the country and Ibadan in particular with a promise to assist it within his capacity.

Olubadan noted that the evil effects of drug abuse could not be over emphasized and nothing done to check the menace would be too much. “It is on this basis I appreciate all what you are doing and as requested, I won’t hesitate to give your agency my absolute and total support.

“As you rightly pointed out, a lot of vision have been killed and many glories buried untimely due to effect of drug abuse. No serious community that looks towards a bright future would not join hands with an agency like yours to rid the community of such menace. You can count on my support and cooperation at all times”, Olubadan added.

He assured the agency of networking the members of his Advisory Council, the Mogajis and Baales towards achieving its set objectives of riding the metropolis of those connected with the menace of drug abuse.

Earlier, the Zonal Commander, in her brief remark told Olubadan the resolve of the agency to wage serious war against the abuse of drug, saying, “if and when a ritualist, who might have kidnapped somebody for ritual purpose is apprehended, it would take grace of God and quick intervention of the police to escape lynching, but, those selling hard drugs kill a lot of people without notice.

“The agency is concerned and worried about the activities of those selling hard drugs in our communities because they are destroying a lot of futures. We have come to solicit for your royal support as we intend to reach out to every nook and cranny of the metropolis to fish out the culprits. We want to plead for the cooperation of our leaders at the community level by helping in identifying the culprits”, the Zonal Commander added.

.Nigeria has become ghost of itself– Peter Obi

However, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in Nigeria’s 2023 general elections, Peter Obi lamented that the country has become the ghost of itself as a result of deteriorating security architecture occasioned by bad governance.

Obi said his desire is to turn the fortune of Nigeria for good as he is ready end criminality, starvation and pave way for growth, ensuring the country moved from consumption to production.

Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate made the assertion in Jos on Tuesday during the official campaign flag-off for the rerun elections of the Plateau North senatorial district and Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency slated 3rd Saturday, 2024, by Independent National electoral Commission (INEC).

Recalled, following the tsunami of Appeal Court sitting Abuja sometimes November, 2023, that greeted Plateau PDP and nullified the elections of former Senate minority leader, Simon Mwadkwon and member representing Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency on the ground of non party structure.

The Appellate Court also ordered INEC to conduct rerun elections within 90 directing all parties to participate.

However, Peter Obi appealed to party loyalists mobilized en-masse come 3rd Saturday, 2024 vote for Barr. Gyang Zi as Senator Plateau North senatorial district while Daniel Asama to member representing Jos North-Bassa Federal constituency under the platform of Labour Party.

According to Obi, “our coming here today is for two things. First, to condole with people of Plateau over the unwarranted killings of innocent citizens. Secondly, to solicit for your support. Work with Labour party to bring a new Nigeria.

“Our party doesn’t have money to share we have something to offer for Nigeria. I am not desperate to be Nigeria’s president but I am desperate to see Nigeria grow. Our aim is to stop criminality, starvation, to bring growth moving from consumption to production.

“We must put our hands together and dismantle the forces that are responsible for our underdevelopment.”

National chairman of Labour party, Barr. Julius Abure stated that it is not capturing political power that matters but what someone does with it.

He alleged that Peter Obi won 2023 presidential election but they were robbed of their mandate.

He also dispelled a falsehood trending on social media by mischief makers to divert attention that Barr. Gyang Zi is not on the race, noting that “our candidates are on the race don’t be over carry by the propaganda.”

.Senate summons Service Chiefs, adjourns till Feb 6 for by-election

In a related development, the Senate has summoned the service chiefs in the country for an interaction concerning the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

The service chiefs are expected to brief the lawmakers on their efforts and arears they need support.

The service chiefs are expected at the National Assembly next week since the lawmakers have adjourned for one week in order to participate in the by-elections campaigns. The elections take place on Saturday.

The Senate had in December 2023, invited the service chiefs but the invitation was not honoured because the lawmakers went on recess.

The upper chamber had in a motion on the spate of insecurity in Nigeria sponsored by the entire 109 senators and presented by the Senate Leader, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, noted with sadness the rising spate of killings, kidnappings, banditry, and other criminal activities in the nation.

“Senate further notes the recent killings in Agata local government area of Benue State, which led to lost of lives, including security personnel and wanting destruction of properties as well as the brutal killings of eleven residents of Logo local government area of Benue State.

“It equally notes the various kidnappings in the Federal Capital Territory where victims have been killed after collecting ransom.

“Senate is also aware of several cases of kidnappings all over the country where huge ransom had been paid and several of the victims still got killed.

“Senate is also aware that the recent killings of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State and the abduction of primary school pupils in Ekiti had further aggravated the level of insecurity in the country.

“Senate notes the unfortunate bomb explosion at Bodija in Ibadan Oyo State where no less than five lives were lost and several residential houses, schools, hotels, and religious centres were destroyed.

“The Senate equally notes the killing of several residents of Mangu, Bokkos, and Barkin Ladi communities in Plateau State,” Bamidele said, praying that the lawmakers should invoked its earlier resolution and invite the security chiefs.”

Continuing he said,”That the Senate do invoke its earlier resolutions to invite the security chiefs for an interactive session with the Senate with a view to resolving the insecurity that is plaguing the country,” Bamidele said before the prayers were approved by the lawmakers who also observe a minute silence in honour of the departed.”

Speaking, Senate President Godswill Akpabio said after the interactive session with the security chiefs, which has been agreed for next week, they will also had a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“After our interaction with the service chiefs which should be next week, we would also fix a time to discuss the outcome with Mr President.

“We have a responsibility to collaborate with the executive and contribute our ideas to ensure that our constituents and ourselves, including our children can sleep with their two eyes closed.

“Security is everybody’s business, and without security, we can not have progress. We are very determined to make laws and pass resolutions aimed at ensuring rapid progress of the country and the immediate improvement of the Nigerian economy.

“This will not be possible without a secured nation. We will take this up with Mr. President after the interaction with security Agencies,” he added.

It would be recalled that Tragedy struck, on Monday, in Ekiti State as two traditional rulers were attacked and killed by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

Daily Champion gathered that three traditional rulers – the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsakin, and Alara of Ara-Ekiti, Oba Adebayo Fatoba, both of Ikole-Ekiti local government area of the state, and Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Samuel Olusola, from Oye local government area of the state, were involved in the incident.

Elesun and Onimojo were reportedly shot dead by their assailants while the Alara escaped death by whiskers.

The trio were said to be travelling along the Oke-Ako Road, in Ikole local government area of the state in a car being driven by Alara while returning from a security meeting in Irele-Ekiti when the men of the underworld struck.

The driver of the car, who was lucky to have escaped unhurt from the scene, was said to have run into the bush and later went back to the town to report the incident.

When contacted, the chairman of the Ajoni Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Prince Micheal Ogungbemi, confirmed the incident, saying the traditional leaders were killed as the gunmen made attempt to kidnap them.

Also, Gunmen have reportedly abducted an undisclosed number of schoolchildren in Emure Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

According to a post by Ekititrends on its X account on Tuesday, the incident involved students from Apostolic Faith School.

They were reportedly kidnapped on Monday evening while traveling from Emure Ekiti to Eporo Ekiti on their school bus.