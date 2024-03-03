Nigeria Commiserates with Tanzania Over the Passing of Former President Ali Hassan Mwinyi

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria commiserates with the Government and People of the United Republic of Tanzania over the passing of former President of the republic His Excellency Ali Hassan Mwinyi on Thursday, 29th February, 2024.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria in a statement issued to newsmen by the Spokesperson of the Ministry Mrs Fransisca Omayuli expressed sadness over the passing of the elder statesman.

The late President, an African elder statesman, will be remembered as an astute and influential politician who contributed significantly to laying the foundation for Tanzania’s economic development.

Nigeria stands with Tanzania in this period of grief. May the soul of the departed former President rest in peace and may God grant the bereaved family, the Government and the good people of the United Republic of Tanzania the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.