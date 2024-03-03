Niger Foods to construct 30,000-Hectare Farm Estate in Ishau District

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Niger Foods has signed a lease agreement to develop a 30,000-hectare farm estate in Ishau District. The agreement was signed at the Emir’s Palace in the presence of the Emir of Minna, Alh (Dr) Umar Faruq Bahago.

The initiative is in line with Former Governor Umaru Bago’s commitment to establish farm estates across 25 local government areas of Niger State.

The Chairman of Niger Foods Mr Sammy Adigun signed on behalf of the company, while the District Head of Ishau, Mr James Kwasau, represented Ishau District.

The Emir of Minna praised the agricultural revolution agenda of the Farmer Governor and pledged support for Niger Foods’ vision.

The Chairman of Niger Foods lauded the decision as a major milestone and announced additional upcoming projects in Minna Emirate.

