NOC spokesman extols sports journalism as a respectable field of journalism

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has described sports journalism as a respectable field of journalism that touches more humanity.

He said that through hardwork, dedication and passion, young journalists will get to the top saying that it was his dedication and passion for Sports reportage that paved the way for him to travel to 28 countries converting the Olympic games 5 times.

He however described as unfortunate, the attempt to foist crisis within the National leadership of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), saying that it is uncalled for and unecessary.

He cited such crisis as the reason why sports writers are losing respect before sports administrators at the top echelon.

Nezianya, a veteran sports journalist stated this while addressing SWAN members at the February Congress of the Anambra Chapter of SWAN, after receiving an award for recognition in Awka.

He said, “The recent negative image from the association was robbing it of the glory that earned the body a place of pride among the National Sports Federations in the 1980s and1990s

“Sports journalism is a passion for me, the way we comported ourselves during our time was why the then National Sports Commission made it mandatory that SWAN members should be members of Federations at the national level and associations at the state level.

“Unfortunately, some people are bent on destroying the association, this has robbed SWAN of the glory that made it a special bride in the sports circle. Now all we hear is fight everywhere, how will people take us seriously,” he said.

Nezianya further called on sports federations to improve their functionality by effectively engaging media professionals to assist them in promoting their various sports.

He commended the Anambra Chapter for their focus and unity and for not allowing needless distractions to affect their operations.

In his speech, the Chairman of SWAN in Anambra State, Chimezie Anaso, thanked Nezianya for his fatherly disposition towards the chapter

He urged members who wished to rise to the zenith of their careers to study and emulate the commitment, zeal and passion which Nezianya devoted to journalism and sports in particular for over four decades.

