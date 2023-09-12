Champion Newspapers Limited
Niger junta deploys forces to border amid ECOWAS threat

Niger Republic’s coupists have deployed military personnel along its border with Benin, one of its neighbouring countries.

 

This was according to a video which was posted on Monday by a counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama.

 

It could be recalled  that as part of its resolution to bring back democracy and restore constitutional order in the Niger Republic, the Economic Community of West African States directed the deployment of the sub-regional Standby Force on August 10.

 

However, the ECOWAS is yet to invade Niger Republic despite all attempts to dialogue failed.

 

But Makama disclosed the latest development on its X page (formerly Twitter), stating that the military junta in Niger has deployed personnel to the Benin border amidst a possible ECOWAS invasion.

 

“Niger deploys Military to the Niger- Beninese Border amidst eminent military intervention plans of ECOWAS,” he wrote.

