Niger Delta Women urge Tinubu to stop IOCs’ planned sale of onshore assets without ecosystem restoration

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

A group, Kebetkache Women Development & Resource Centre and their allied community-based women organizations have called on President Bola Tinubu not to allow the planned sale of onshore oil and gas assets of Shell Petroleum Development Company, and other International Oil Companies, IOCs, without them restoring the country’s ecosystem, especially in the Niger Delta region.

The Niger Delta women groups, during a media briefing in Port Harcourt on Thursday also called on the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara to wade into the matter, and obtain a court injunction to halt the sale of any assets belonging to the multinational firms in the state.

Executive Director of Women Development & Resource Centre, represented by a Board member of the organisation, Constance Meju made the call in company of other group leaders, Glory Alexander of Alauchi Women Development Initiative, Ibeno, Patience Osaroejiji of Mba Okase Women, Eleme, Enighe Elo of Abua Women Association, Lezina Patrick of Coalition of Ogoni Women Development Initiative, Esther George of Otagbagi Women, Pius Dukor of Pius Dukor Foundation, Anthony Aalo of Kallop Environmental Centre, Henry Eferegbo of OLEGH and Green Isaac of Relief International.

The women rejected the divestment by the IOCs, and urged the federal government to mandate companies divesting their oil assets to commit to cleaning all polluted sites in the Niger Delta caused by their exploration activities and restore lost livelihood opportunities before any move.

In a statement read to the newsmen, the coalition said, “Kebetkache Women Development & Resource Centre and their allied community- based women organizations express profound dismay at the announcement by Shell to sell off their on-shore assets to investors without conducting necessary consultations with communities that have endured decades of environmental destruction from their operations.

“It has come to our attention that plans are ongoing by Shell PLC to sell their shares in Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) to a consortium of investors, Renaissance Africa Energy. OML 34 had already been divested to ND Western; OML 17 and OML 29 have been divested without proper guidelines.

“Additionally, Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC), Exxon Mobil Nigeria Limited, and Total Energies Nigeria Limited, are poised to divest all their onshore assets without engaging host communities and rectifying the damages done to the environment and the well-being of peoples. They are attempting to evade responsibility!

“As affected women in the Niger Delta, we are deeply concerned about the swift nature of these divestment plans, as the government has not provided guidelines to ensure the resolution of pollution issues before SPDC, AGIP, and Total Energies depart. The corporations involved have failed to establish women development funds to support those who have borne the consequences of their oil extraction activities.”

The women decried that, “In the Niger Delta, women bear the brunt of oil exploitation, facing deprivations due to environmental degradation. They play vital roles in securing the family’s subsistence income through agricultural activities, processing farm produce, and engaging in trade. The ecological degradation caused by oil extraction forces women to navigate polluted swamps for their economic activities, leading to a decline in crop yields and increased poverty.

“We, the women, are in the dark regarding the reputations of the new companies acquiring the assets of Shell, AGIP, and Exxon Mobil. We implore the government, whom we hold in high esteem, not to approve the divestment plans until polluted farmlands are cleaned up and restored by these companies.

“Gas flares persist in Ebocha, Ibeno, Umuechem, and other areas, with communities like Otuabagi still grappling with the impacts of oil extraction. Farming, fishing, and hunting have been severely affected, leading to health problems among women exposed to hydrocarbons.

“This divestment is not in the interest of the community people, and we condemn the attempt by International Oil Corporations to shirk responsibility under the guise of selling assets. We call on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to ensure no divestment without ecosystem restoration!

“The government must mandate companies divesting their oil assets to commit to cleaning all polluted sites in the Niger Delta and restoring lost livelihood opportunities,” they said.