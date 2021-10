NIEEE Lagos Chapter, Engr Olalekan Olabode, his members pays a courtesy call to Skipper Ets Electric Ltd in Lagos

L-r …Technical Manager Skipper Ets Electric Limited Mr Amjad Hassan; Chairman of Nigerian institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEE) Engr Olalekan Olabode stressing some point , Engr Yinka Adewunmi, Engr (Mrs.) Mosope Adewuyi , both are members of (NIEEE).

From 2nd left. Engr (Mrs.) Mosope Adewuyi ; Technical Manager Skipper Ets Electric Limited Mr Amjad Hassan; Chairman of Nigerian institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE ) Lagos Chapter, Engr Olalekan Olabode, Engr Yinka Adewunmi, Engr Omoh Imoobe and others during the visit .

L-r… Chairman (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter Engr Olalekan Olabode, Engr Oluwafemi Anuolowadiji, Engr Olaniyi Afolabi,Engr Omoh Imoobe , Technical Manager Skipper Ets Electric Limited Mr Amjad Hassan, Engr (Mrs.) Mosope Adewuyi .

L-r …Chairman (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter Engr Olalekan Olabode, presenting books to Technical Manager ‘Skipper Ets Electric Limited Mr Amjad Hassan, Sale representative ‘Skipper Ets Electric Limited, Mr Peter Ekpake , Engr Yinka Adewunmi, Engr (Mrs.) Mosope Adewuyi , both Members of (NIEEE).

Chairman (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter Engr Olalekan Olabode, (middle) Technical Manager; Skipper Ets Electric Limited Mr Amjad Hassan, (5th right) and others ,during the visit of (NIEEE) to ‘ Skipper Ets Electric Limited in Ikorodu Lagos, on 28/10/2021… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society