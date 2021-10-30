Anambra poll: Labour Party not in alliance with PDP – Abure

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja

National Chairman of the Labour Party, Barrister Julius Abure has said the party is not in any relationship with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State.

He also affirmed that it’s candidate for the November 6 governorship election remains Obiora Agbasimelo, who he said is in the race to win.

He however disassociated the party from a statement made by one Joseph Ndirang whom he said was an impostor and non-party member who had alleged that Labour Party has no candidate in the said governorship election.

Ndirang who claimed to be the acting National Secretary of LP said that despite the court orders that the National Chairman has been deceiving and collecting huge sums of money from the party followers.

He said that Ndiang had also been misleding the general public by informing them that Labour Party is going to have an alliance with the PDP Governorship Candidate Mr. Valentine Chineto Ozigbo.

However, LP National Chairman said, “We need to state categorically that Labour Party is not in alliance or in any talk with the PDP or its Governorship Candidate Valentine Chineto Ozigbo in Anambra State who has become desperate. The leadership of Labour Party is well known and for the PDP to engage those who are unknown to the party shows the high level of desperation.

“That the so called Ndirang is unknown to the party and he is not the Acting National Secretary as he claims. The official of the party is on INEC website for rational and reasonable people to verify.

“That the Labour Party Candidate is Obiora Agbasimelo which name was published in the final publication done by INEC last week. He is in the Anambra Governorship race and we are convinced Labour Party will win that election.

“There is no subsisting court order restraining the party or its officials from carrying out their legitimate functions such as fielding candidates for elections and campaigning for same.

“I seized this opportunity to advice media houses to always confirm the truism in such reports particularly when it impugns on the character, integrity and personality of persons or individuals”, he said.

