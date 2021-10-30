Google lists Tiwa Savage Sex-tape, Tyson Fury fight as top trending searches

Google has announced the emergence of a sextape involving Nigerian favorite pop star, Tiwa Savage, as among the top trending searches on Google in October.

The conclusion of the much-anticipated boxing bout between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder also piqued the interest of Nigerian sports fans on Google.

Google announced this in its October search trends report on Friday in Lagos.

Other trending topics in October are the World Teachers’ Day and the one year memorial of the 2020 EndSARS protests.

Nigerian youths and celebrities drove through the Lekki toll gate in Lagos in a memorial automobile procession. Folarin Falana, aka Falz, and Debo Adebayo, a.k.a Mr Macaroni, spearheaded the march.

Other interesting searches by Nigerians in October, according to google report, were the releases of hit songs Alcohol and Levels by Joe Boy and Flavour, respectively.

Nnandi Kanu Biafra’ was also a top searched term by Nigerians who were interested in the ongoing trial of the pro-Biafra political activist and the adjournment of his court case until November 10 by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the search trends information is gleaned from data collated by Google based on what Nigerians have been searching for and asking Google.

