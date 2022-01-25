Champion Newspapers Limited
  NGO inaugurates  130 Housing Units for  Widows/indigent persons to commemorate 17th anniversary in Ebonyi State

Clement Nnachi (abakaliki)
A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) named “Ebele and Anyichuks Foundation”,  has inaugurated 130 Housing Units for Widows and indigent persons in Ebonyi State to commemorate the 17th anniversary of the Foundation.
In a similar vein, the Foundation has settled medical bills of over 100 indigent Nursing Mothers, Newborn, children and adults at various hospitals including Alex-Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital abakaliki, Mile 4 hospital, University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital and Orthopaedic hospital Enugu respectively.
The President of the Foundation  Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii who doubles as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Orient Group of companies, said that philanthropy remains the fulcrum of the Foundation.
“The Housing Units have been handed over to the respective beneficiaries to commemorate our 17th year anniversary”
According to Dr Odii, the tremendous benevolence by God to him and his family in their business, motivated the establishment of the Foundation which will continue to reach out to the needy and indigent members of the society.
He opined, ” for 17 years since its inception, the Foundation has touched thousands of lives, cutting across different areas of needs of the people”
Dr Odii said that recently Ebele & Anyichuks Foundation  carried out series of welfare intervention programmes and projects which have direct bearing on the wellbeing of the people.
He reiterated that the projects and programme reflect both his  commitment and the wife  to tackle identified needs of people at any point in time.
Other activities carried out by the Foundation include the payment of Tuition Free Scholarship Awards to over 1,000 brilliant students both in Nigerian Universities and Overseas.
Dr Odii disclosed that the Foundation has granted Business Empowerment Grants of various sums of money to over 500 young entrepreneurs across Nigeria.
“We have donated Relief  Materials to victims of Herdsmen Attack at Umuogudu Akpu Ngbo in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of  Ebonyi State, in addition to
donation of food and household items to Nigeria Correctional Centre, Abakaliki Command”
Dr Odii said that 90% of the beneficiaries were unknown to the Foundation stating “if God can do it for me and family, then be rest assured that yours wouldn’t be an exceptional case, build on sincerity of purpose”
