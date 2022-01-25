Essential Health Network takes campaign against Obstetrics Fistula , Maternal Deaths and Reproductive Health to communities in Ebonyi State

Clement Nnachi

A Non-Governmental Organization named ” Essential Health Network for Rural Dwellers “(EHNRD), based in Abakaliki Ebonyi State, has over the years embarked on People Oriented Health Programmes/Projects through Advocacy, Maternal Health and Gender-Based issues in rural communities.Correspondent Clement Nnachi X-Rays its activities in 2021

“Essential Health Network for Rural Dwellers” is a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), committed to ensuring better health for people , sustainable environment and better community through awareness creation, equity, participation and inclusiveness.

As a Community focused Organization ,it’s services cuts across various Health and Community Development Interventions designed for vulnerable, indigent, hard to read population in focus.

The Organization since its establishment in 2009 by a renowned Public Health Physician Professor Henry Uro-Chukwu, is one of the three Local NGOs in Nigeria implementing the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funded Momentum Country and Global Leadership (MCGL) projects.

The Community Based Rural Health programmes/projects are aimed at preventing consequences of violence against women and girls, Early and Forced Marriages, Family Planning, prevention of Obstetrics Fistula and Maternal deaths in rural communities.

According to the President/Executive Director of the NGO Professor Henry Uro-Chukwu, the Organization as a Community focused, leads the Social Norms Exploration Tools (SNET) components of the Momentum Country and Global Leadership project in Ebonyi State.

“The effects of our activities among rural dwellers in Ebonyi State are tremendous, we focus on campaign against Gender-Based Violence, rape, Obstetrics Fistula, Female Genital Mutilation and Cutting (FGM), Early Child Marriages and Women Reproductive Rights”

The NGO has carried out community mobilization, health mobilization, health promotion , health education , nutrition counseling , fight against Harmful Traditional Best Practices, fight against Maternal Deaths and Reproductive Health Injuries, Medical Outreaches to the indigents and hard to reach rural areas in Ebonyi State.

He opined, “We believe that health is non-negotiable Fundamental Right of every individual regardless of economic background and location, that is why we are dedicated to ensuring that even the most vulnerable and hardest to reach communities have access to basic and equitable health services ”

Professor Uro-Chukwu enjoined Development Partners, Donors and Grantors who share the common course to join hands in ensuring that no individual is denied access to health due to poverty, gender or Location.

“Our Organization welcomes partnership from well meaning individuals , Donors Agencies, Grantors, Independent and Government Agencies to help advance the cause of bringing good and sustainable health to all especially the the rural dwellers ”

“Such partnership can come in areas of Grants, Monetary Donations, Medical Vehicles (ambulances), Medical Equipments, De-worming materials and Medical Consumables among others”

“It was the efforts of the Management Team of the NGO put forward in the fight against Maternal and Reproductive Health Injuries through another Government Project Mother and Child Care Initiative (MCCI), led on the one hand to the establishment of the National Obstetrics and Fistula Center Abakaliki”

The activities of “Essential Health Network for Rural Dwellers , is targeted at identifying rural indigent vulnerable Groups with various Medical/Surgical challenges for intervention by Partners including “Solaria Onlus Italy.

The Services were mainly focused on improving health for rural communities , and has eight thematic areas namely “rural health services/health promotion, gender and social inclusion , health system strengthening, water/sanitation and hygiene (WASH), nutrition and wellness ,advocacy and community mobilization among others.

Professor Uro-Chukwu emphasized that majority of the NGO successful projects in the rural communities ,has been in advocacy, sensitization , community mobilization, maternal health and gender based issues.

“We have continued to grow in human and technical capacities which often emanates from our innovative project execution strategies and networking mechanism between our organization and partners”

Respondents from various Local Governments Areas of Ebonyi State who benefited from the advocacy and mobilization programmes/services of the Organization lauded the initiative describing it as a commendable .

A community Leader in one of the communities visited Eze Maxwell Okorie, informed newsmen that the intervention of the NGO in the area has eliminated the barriers that prevented vulnerable groups from accessing Basic Health Services .

According to the community Leader, “majority of the interventions were targeted towards women ,children and other neglected groups, the team carefully seek out those in need , offer support and care ”

Mr Okorie continued,”the Advocacy and Capacity Building on Obstetrics and Fistula, it’s causes and prevention , Maternal Injury prevention, promotion of women dignity through community mobilization and sensitization were highly appreciated”