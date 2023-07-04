NewsDirect Publisher, Samuel Ibiyemi, Is Dead

The publisher of Nigerian NewsDirect, Samuel Ibiyemi, is dead.

Ibiyemi died after a long battle with PULMONARY EMBOLISM (Blood clots) at Babcock Teaching Hospital,Ilisan, Ogun state.

His Son Wale Ibiyemi confirmed his death to Daily Champion, said the veteran energy journalist died on Tuesday.

“Honestly this is a big shock to us. It’s really sad and unfortunate that we will eventually miss him

it would be recalled that Samuel Ibiyemi a Nigerian Journalist, publisher of Nigerian News Direct newspaper and was also a politician. In 2018 he ran for governor of Osun State on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress

His campaign focused on job creation and Information Communication Technology infrastructure development.

Ibiyemi attended Obafemi Awolowo University between 1991 and 1995 graduating with a degree in Economics before proceeding to University of Lagos where he earned a master’s degree in Economics in 1998. He started his journalism career with Industrial Leaders Magazine as a staff writer. In 2000, he joined Financial Standard where he was Deputy Editor until 2009 before switching to Nigerian Tribune serving as Group Business Editor between 2010 and 2011. In March 2011, Ibiyemi established Nigerian News Direct Newspaper working as Editor-in-Chief of the paper. He Is a prominent member of the Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria and the Nigerian Guild of Editors.

In April 2018, Ibiyemi declared his intention to run for governor of Osun State on the platform of APC. His campaign manager was a former Deputy Governor of Osun, Sooko Adeleke Adewoyin. Ibiyemi’s campaign manifesto focused mainly on the employment creation of 600,000 jobs for the youths and the development of ICT infrastructure in four years. The Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi endorsed the program but this did not gain wide public support. On 16 July, in the build up to APC nomination, Ibiyemi announced his withdrawal from the governorship race in the Nigerian Capital, Abuja citing the similarity of his campaign manifesto to Gboyega Oyetola’s program. He transferred his supporters to Oyetola who went ahead to win the governorship election.