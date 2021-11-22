NDMG appoints Hon. Hajia Hauwa Aminu as Special Assistant on mobilization to the National Chairman

Hon. Hajia Hauwa Aminu have been appointed Special Assistant (SA) on Mobilization to the National Chairman of National Democratic Mandate Group (NDMG).

In a statement signed by Hon. Amb. Isaac Udeh, National Chairman (NDMG).

‘’the appointment is one that puts a lot of expectations on her from my Office, and of course the entire leadership of the Group in the area of confidence, reliability, trust and hard work.

‘’Therefore ensure total compliance to the No Dull Moment policy of the Group in line with the provisions of our constitution, as absolute humility, honesty and loyalty is mandatory.’’ The statement reads

He said that the appointment takes immediate effect, and it is subject to review on failure to performance.

NDMG is a political structure that was formed on 12th December 2015 by carefully selected Nigerians from the six geo-political zones of the country to stand as a very formidable permanent political structure, for political relevance in Nigeria, and to defend the sanctity of Nigerian democracy.

NDMG belongs to no big politician like other groups. NDMG belongs to you and I who are privileged to be members and officers of the group. The group, NDMG is an essential platform of determining who becomes Nigerian Presidents, Governors, Senators, Federal House of Representatives, State House of Assembly Members, Local Government Chairmen and Councilors.

It is effectively functional in the 36 States of the country and FCT Abuja, down to the LGAs and Wards.

The National Democratic Mandate Group is a diverse and dynamic force from every Village, Town, and City in Nigeria. We bring the values of the Democracy to our local community, and develop leaders and elected officials to influence state and national policy.

The Mission is to strengthen the bonds of our diverse community, increase our visibility, and do good in the country. To build and support the political capabilities within villages, towns and cities to elect Democratic officials at every level.

On Democratic Values; We believe that our community prospers when we prioritize a shared set of values that include (but are not limited to): An equitable economy that ensures job growth and sustainability, and reduces income inequality Liberty, fairness, and the opportunity to pursue happiness Human, civil and voting rights for all people, without regard to gender, race, sexual orientation, or any other marginalized status. A fair and impartial judiciary, at all levels Safe and healthy communities .High quality public education, Diversity and inclusion Transparency and integrity.